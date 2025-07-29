Launch Your Career in Sports Sales with the All New Red Wings Sales Academy

Have you dreamed of combining your passion for sports with an exciting career in sales? The Red Wings Sales Academy is your gateway to achieving that dream.

We're excited to introduce this immersive, seven-month program designed to prepare talented individuals for successful careers in sports sales. Our Sales Academy associates will gain practical experience, hands-on training, and mentorship from seasoned sales professionals. You'll master essential sales technologies like Salesforce, Digideck, Slack, and proprietary analytics tools, equipping you with skills that directly impact your career growth.

"*We're thrilled to launch the Red Wings Sales Academy as we invest in developing the next generation of talented sports sales professionals. Our intention is for this program to be more than just sales training. It will be about building well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience to excel both within our organization and throughout their professional careers. Our ultimate goal is to see our graduates succeed, grow into influential leaders, and make a lasting impact across the entire sports industry.*" - Mike Ewing, Director of Ticketing

BEGIN YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!

Why Join the Sales Academy?

Sales Academy associates focus on finding new business opportunities-identifying prospects, engaging potential fans, and introducing new people to the Red Wings experience. It's an unmatched opportunity to receive rewarding real-world training, earn commissions based on your success, and build meaningful professional connections.

Most importantly, you'll join an organization dedicated to exceptional customer care, continuous professional development, and genuine community engagement, helping enrich the Rochester community through unforgettable fan experiences.

Embracing Innovation and AI in Sales

At the Red Wings Sales Academy, we believe in leveraging the latest technology and AI-driven tools to stay ahead of the curve. Our training ensures that you're not only prepared to use industry-leading platforms like Salesforce, Digideck, and Slack, but also positioned at the forefront of innovation. You'll gain firsthand experience utilizing data analytics, artificial intelligence, and next-generation tools-equipping you with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the evolving landscape of sports sales.

Program Highlights:

Real-World Sales Experience: Immediately engage in authentic sales scenarios, building practical skills through direct customer interactions, outreach, and community engagement-reflecting our core value of Community and Relationships.

Comprehensive Training: Master industry-leading sales tools and platforms, including Salesforce CRM, Digideck, Slack, and proprietary analytics, empowering your growth and embodying our Innovation and Advancement value.

Personalized Mentorship: Receive daily guidance from seasoned sales leaders who exemplify our Integrity and Customer Service values, helping you grow both professionally and personally.

Professional Skill Development: Enhance your communication, negotiation, and relationship-building abilities to consistently achieve Excellence in Performance and foster Positivity and Adaptability.

Red Wings Sales Academy Certification: Successfully complete the program to earn your official certification, highlighting your commitment, professional growth, and alignment with the Red Wings' Moral Responsibility and organizational core values.

Apply today!

Whether you're a recent graduate eager to begin your career or a seasoned professional looking to break into sports sales, the Red Wings Sales Academy provides the perfect pathway to elevate your professional journey. Here, you'll gain real-world experience, refine essential sales skills, and embody core values such as community, integrity, and innovation. By becoming part of our team, you're not just developing as a sales professional-you're contributing directly to bringing unforgettable Red Wings experiences to fans and families across Rochester. Join us in shaping the future of sports sales and making a lasting impact on our community.

BEGIN YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who should apply?

Motivated individuals seeking to begin or enhance their career in sales-whether you're a recent graduate, current student, or experienced professional exploring sports sales.

Is this a paid position?

Yes. Associates receive hourly compensation with additional opportunities to earn performance-based commissions.

What will I gain from the Sales Academy?

You'll receive comprehensive sales training, hands-on experience, mentorship from seasoned professionals, and build meaningful industry connections.

What happens after completing the program?

Graduates earn a Red Wings Sales Academy Certification, gain valuable real-world experience, and develop a strong professional network to support future career growth.

Do I need prior sales experience?

No previous sales experience is required-just a strong work ethic, a passion for connecting with people, and an eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

What's the time commitment?

This is a 7-month program requiring approximately 30 hours per week, with a structured schedule designed to maximize your learning and professional development.

Will I learn advanced sales technology?

Yes. You'll become proficient with cutting-edge sales tools including Salesforce CRM, Slack, Digideck, and proprietary analytics platforms, ensuring you're equipped for success in modern sales environments.

Ready to Step Up to the Plate?

If you're driven to grow your sales skills and bring the excitement of Red Wings baseball to new fans and businesses, join our team. Let's create unforgettable experiences together!

Are there any game-day responsibilities?

No. Sales Academy associates focus entirely on sales-related tasks and training. There are no game-day responsibilities as part of this program.







