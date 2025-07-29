Joe Harrington Named Gwinnett Stripers' General Manager

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), today announced the hiring of Joe Harrington as the club's new General Manager.

Harrington brings over 20 years of management and sales experience in both professional and collegiate sports to the Stripers. He spent over six years as the General Manager with the Kennesaw State Athletics Sponsorships through Van Wagner's College Division from 2019-25, leading a 110% increase in partnership revenue. For the 2021-22 school year, he was named General Manager of the Year by Van Wagner.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Gwinnett Stripers," said Harrington. "With this great opportunity as General Manager, my focus is on creating an exciting experience that brings even more fans to beautiful Coolray Field and strengthening our community impact throughout Gwinnett County and beyond."

In joining Gwinnett, Harrington makes a return to both Minor League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves system. From 2016-17 he served as the President of the Florida Fire Frogs, the Braves' High-A affiliate in the Florida State League. In addition to managing all day-to-day operations of the club, he also directed the Fire Frogs' successful rebrand, which was recognized nationally in Sports Illustrated and Ballpark Digest.

His career in Minor League Baseball includes two years as the General Manager for the Aberdeen IronBirds (Class-A Short Season, Baltimore Orioles) from 2014-16 and five years in ticket sales and inside sales leadership roles with the Lakewood BlueClaws (Class-A, Philadelphia Phillies) from 2008-14.

Currently residing in Woodstock, Georgia, Harrington is a 1999 graduate of Widener University (Chester, Pennsylvania).

"Joe's extensive leadership experience across the sports landscape, including his previous success in Minor League Baseball, makes him the perfect fit to guide the Stripers into their next chapter," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We're excited about the impact his commitment and vision will have in elevating the club both at Coolray Field and in the Gwinnett County community."

The Gwinnett Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, playing their 16th season at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For team information, merchandise, and more, visit GoStripers.com.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.