HOT TAMALES® X 'PIGS Collaboration Unveiled

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the HOT TAMALES® Brand have partnered to help celebrate 75 years of one of the most iconic candies! Together, these two beloved Lehigh Valley brands are launching a merchandise line and theme night that is just as sweet as the timeless, delicious cinnamon flavor that has been satisfying America's sweet tooth for generations!

"Most people think I came to the Lehigh Valley in 2008 because of my role with the IronPigs. In fact, it was because I learned that HOT TAMALES® are born every day here," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "I believe the baseball term 'hot corner' originated when a 3rd baseman was chewing HOT TAMALES® instead of sunflower seeds. Baseball and HOT TAMALES® just go together perfectly."

"We're thrilled to partner with the IronPigs to celebrate 75 years of bringing bold, sweet and spicy cinnamon flavor to fans across the country," said Zack Greenfield, Brand Manager of HOT TAMALES®. "This collaboration brings two proud Lehigh Valley institutions together in a fun, flavorful way that baseball fans and candy lovers alike can enjoy-both at the ballpark and beyond."

The HOT TAMALES® x 'PIGS collab features a full line of co-branded merchandise including caps, shirts and jerseys. The soon-to-be fan-favorite jerseys and tees blend the two iconic brands, taking the familiar flames and fiery red tones of HOT TAMALES® and joining them with elements of the IronPigs brand.

The IronPigs wordmark gets a spicy twist in the HOT TAMALES® font while the 'Pig head logo is reimagined in a HOT TAMALES® version. The jersey features a special '75 years of HOT TAMALES®' logo on the right sleeve plus the brand crossover logo on the right sleeve. Caps will showcase the familiar 'Pigs logo in a bold HOT TAMALES® style. The full line of merchandise can be seen and purchased at shopironpigs.com or at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.

To celebrate the new line, the IronPigs will be hosting a 'Salute to HOT TAMALES® Night' at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, August 23rd when the team hosts the Durham Bulls. That night's game will be packed with flavor-literally-HOT TAMALES®-inspired food and other themed promotions and activities. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with a Rally Towel giveaway for the 5,000 fans presented By Shammy Shine Car Washes and postgame fireworks presented By Goodwill Keystone Area.

Tickets for the HOT TAMALES® x 'PIGS game may be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447). The HOT TAMALES® x 'PIGS apparel will not be worn on field by the IronPigs but will be available for retail purchase online and in person while supplies last.

