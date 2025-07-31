IronPigs and WooSox Postponed on Thursday, July 31st

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - The Thursday, July 31st game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two 7-inning games) on Friday, August 1st, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

