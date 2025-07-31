Stripers, Durham Postponed Thursday at Coolray Field
July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Durham Bulls at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Friday, August 1. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:05 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
The value of Thursday's ticket can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game. If you would like to exchange your tickets for another game, please contact the Stripers' ticket office at tickets@gostripers.com.
Next Game (Friday, August 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers for spells, magic, and otherworldly fun on Wizards & Wands Night! Following the doubleheader, it's a spectacular fireworks display for Fireworks Friday. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
