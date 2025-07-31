Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 at Charlotte

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-16, 40-61) vs. Charlotte Knights (13-15, 49-54)

Thursday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Cade Cavalli (3-6, 5.90) vs. RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 3.26)

(K)NIGHT (K)NIGHT: The Red Wings took game two of their six-game set in Charlotte, 13-8, on Wednesday night...Rochester's offense combined for a barrage of 11 hits, including five homers for the second consecutive game...RF ROBERT HASSELL III, LF NICK SCHNELL, and C FRANCISCO MEJÍA all had multi-hit games, including two home runs from Schnell and Mejía, and a big fly added on by CF ANDREW PINCKNEY ...RHP BRYCE CONLEY started the game and tossed 4.2 innings, and RHP SETH SHUMAN continued his dominance out of the bullpen, picking up the win...The Red Wings will stay in Charlotte for game three of the six game set tonight at 7:04 PM...RHP CADE CAVALLI is slotted to start for Rochester against RHP Bryse Wilson for the Knights...

Rochester looks to win three-straight games at Truist Field for the first time since 6/3 & 6/4 (DH) in 2014.

Last night's win marked Matt LeCroy's 299th win as manager of the Red Wings, one shy of tying Stan Cliburn for seventh-most in franchise history.

CAN YOU SCHNELL WHAT HE'S COOKING?: LF NICK SCHNELL continued his scorching hot month of July with a two-home-run performance in Wednesday night's game at Charlotte, going 2-for-4 with a pair of bombs, three RBI, a walk and four runs scored...the two homers give him 11 since 7/1, tied with Jaylin Davis (July 2019) for the most by any Red Wing in a calendar month since at least 2004...in July, Schnell leads the entire Nationals organization (including MLB) in batting average (.385), homers (11), OBP (.451), SLG (.868), OPS (1.139), total hits (35), XBH (20), total bases (79), and runs scored (25)...since joining the Red Wings on 5/23, his 16 home runs are tied for the most in the International League and tied for third-most in full-season Minor League Baseball...

Schnell is one of just three IL players with double-digit home runs in a month this season, joining Spencer Jones (SWB, July) and Carlos Pérez (IOW, June).

He became the first Red Wing to score four runs in a game since Travis Blankenhorn on 8/22/2024 at Lehigh Valley.

The Indiana native also became just the third player at any level to homer twice in a game off MLB veteran Noah Syndergaard, joining Bobby Dalbec (7/23/2025 vs CLT) and Sam Hilliard (9/18/2019 vs NYM).

THE BOYS OF SUMMER: The Red Wings offense combined for five home runs once again in last night's contest, tallying 11 total hits while posting double-digit runs for the second consecutive night...nine of their 13 runs came via the long ball, a category in which the Red Wings lead all of Minor League Baseball in the month of July (43)...over that same timespan, Rochester's offense also leads the International League with 111 walks and 47 stolen bases, and holds a share of the lead with 144 RBI...they also rank inside the top three in runs scored (2nd, 154), total bases (2nd, 400), batting average (3rd, .278), OBP (3rd, .369), SLG (3rd, .499), and OPS (3rd, .868)...

This is the first time Rochester has homered 10 times in two games since at least 2004...29 runs are the most across a two-game stretch by a Red Wings team since 6/5 & 6/6 in 2021 (30).

43 homers in a month are the most by a Rochester offense since they hit 49 in July 2019, and second-most since at least 2004.

YO-FFENSIVE EXPLOSION: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched a single in last night's game, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 22-straight games and hitting streak to nine games...over the course of those 22 games since 7/1, the former Miami Hurricane is slashing .301/.358/.527 with a .885 OPS, six homers, and three doubles, with an International League-leading 26 RBI...

His 22-game on-base streak is the longest by a Red Wing since 2025 National League All-Star James Wood reached in 34-straight from 4/20-6/25 a season ago.

FRAN-TASTIC NIGHT: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA went 3-for-5 last night, collecting a single and belting a pair of home runs in the top of the eighth and ninth innings...the Dominican Republic native drove in three runs on the night, in what was his third career multi-homer game at the Triple-A level (last 5/31/2024 w/ NAS)...the switch-hitting catcher went deep from both sides of the plate, marking the first time a Wing has accomplished the feat since at least 2004.

HARD TO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III recorded his 13th double of the year and added a single for his 31st hit of the month last night, tying him for third in the International League...the Tennessee native finished 2-for-4 while adding a walk and a pair of runs scored to his line, his ninth multi-hit game in July...since rejoining the Red Wings on 6/18, Hassell is slashing .336/.435/.519 with a .954 OPS, and he is ranked among the top three active Red Wings in several categories including hits (1st, 44), total bases (2nd, 68), runs (2nd, 26), and RBI (3rd, 25).

PINCKED OFF THE BAT: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY blasted a three-run home run in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game, marking his second consecutive game with a home run and sixth long ball of July...the Alabama Crimson Tide products' 15th homer of the season places him second on the team in homers, trailing only NICK SCHNELL, who leads all hitters with 16...this season, Pinckney has tallied 15 homers with 30-plus stolen bases, making him the fourth Red Wing since 1975 to tally at least 14 homers paired with 25-plus stolen bases in a single season...

Pinckney boasts a sprint speed of 31.3 ft/second, tied for first in all of Triple-A.

SHUMAN SHIELD: RHP SETH SHUMAN tossed another scoreless outing in the win on Wednesday night...the Georgia Southern alum pitched 1.1 clean innings of work, allowing no baserunners in the outing...since transitioning to the bullpen on 7/22, the former sixth-round pick has not allowed a run while allowing just two hits, with 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work in relief...

In 10 career Minor League relief appearances, the Georgia native holds a 1.14 ERA (3 ER/23.2 IP) and 0.80 WHIP with 34 strikeouts.







International League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.