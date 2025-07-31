St. Louis Assigns DeSoto Central Star Acquired in Deadline Trade to Memphis

July 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The St. Louis Cardinals assigned newly acquired infielder and Southaven, Miss. native Blaze Jordan to Memphis on Thursday.

Jordan, a DeSoto Central high school graduate, was acquired in a deadline trade from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Steven Matz. The right-handed corner infielder hit .308 with 12 home runs, 62 RBIs and 22 doubles this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. Before his promotion to Triple-A, the former 3rd round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft was named Double-A Eastern League Player of the Month of May.

Jordan led Red Sox minor leaguers in batting average (.308), RBI (62), hits (99), total bases (159) and was top-10 in the system in runs (2nd, 59), extra-base hits (2nd, 35), slugging (2nd, .496) and home runs (4th, 12). Jordan was named 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year and batted .440 with 19 home runs and 98 RBIs in 100 high school games.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

