Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - Aaron Nola began his rehab assignment with three shutout innings but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (61-43, 15-15) were swept in a doubleheader by the Worcester Red Sox (54-51, 13-18) with final scores of 3-2 & 5-1 on Friday evening at Polar Park.
Game One
The 'Pigs were on the board from the jump, staking Nola to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a Rodolfo Castro two-run double.
Nola worked around baserunners in each inning, but capped his outing with a strikeout. Over his three innings, he threw 47 pitches (31 strikes), allowing just three hits and a walk, striking out three.
The WooSox rallied to take the lead in the fifth. Jhostynxon Garcia drove in a run with a double to get Worcester on the board before Nate Eaton knocked home two with a triple to jump the WooSox in front.
Alex Hoppe (S, 4) put men at the corners with one out in the seventh, but induced a double play to end the game and earn the save for Worcester.
Kyle Harrison (3-2) earned the win for the WooSox, allowing two runs in five innings on eight hits and two walks, striking out five.
David Robertson (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two in an inning of work.
Game Two
The 'Pigs once again scored first, this time Cal Stevenson coming thru with a two-out RBI single in the third for a 1-0 lead.
Three walks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third for Worcester, where Garcia unloaded them with a grand slam, jumping the WooSox ahead 4-1.
Worcester added an insurance run in the fourth on a Phillip Sikes sacrifice fly, scoring Nathan Hickey, to make it 5-1.
David Sandlin (1-0) earned the win for the WooSox, allowing just one run in five innings on four hits and a walk, striking out four.
Nicholas Padilla (4-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings on one hit and three walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, August 2nd with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Nabil Crismatt (5-6, 4.20) goes for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Connelly Early (Debut).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Wins Again with 5-3 Victory over Buffalo on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Late Comeback Comes up Short against Syracuse 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Close Game Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Corey Julks Called up to the White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- "Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- Outfielders Fedko and Gonzalez,, Left-Handed Pitcher MacLeod Called up from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Yanez from Cedar Rapids in Slew of Saints Roster Moves - St. Paul Saints
- Post-Game Drone Light Show Set for August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Host Jumbo Shrimp to Begin August - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson Silences Red Wings in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Thursday WooSox Game Postponed Due to Forecast of Steady and Heavy Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Score Seven Unanswered, Hold on to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader
- IronPigs and WooSox Postponed on Thursday, July 31st
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball'
- IronPigs Drop Heartbreaker to Open Series in Worcester