Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - Aaron Nola began his rehab assignment with three shutout innings but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (61-43, 15-15) were swept in a doubleheader by the Worcester Red Sox (54-51, 13-18) with final scores of 3-2 & 5-1 on Friday evening at Polar Park.

Game One

The 'Pigs were on the board from the jump, staking Nola to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a Rodolfo Castro two-run double.

Nola worked around baserunners in each inning, but capped his outing with a strikeout. Over his three innings, he threw 47 pitches (31 strikes), allowing just three hits and a walk, striking out three.

The WooSox rallied to take the lead in the fifth. Jhostynxon Garcia drove in a run with a double to get Worcester on the board before Nate Eaton knocked home two with a triple to jump the WooSox in front.

Alex Hoppe (S, 4) put men at the corners with one out in the seventh, but induced a double play to end the game and earn the save for Worcester.

Kyle Harrison (3-2) earned the win for the WooSox, allowing two runs in five innings on eight hits and two walks, striking out five.

David Robertson (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two in an inning of work.

Game Two

The 'Pigs once again scored first, this time Cal Stevenson coming thru with a two-out RBI single in the third for a 1-0 lead.

Three walks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third for Worcester, where Garcia unloaded them with a grand slam, jumping the WooSox ahead 4-1.

Worcester added an insurance run in the fourth on a Phillip Sikes sacrifice fly, scoring Nathan Hickey, to make it 5-1.

David Sandlin (1-0) earned the win for the WooSox, allowing just one run in five innings on four hits and a walk, striking out four.

Nicholas Padilla (4-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings on one hit and three walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, August 2nd with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Nabil Crismatt (5-6, 4.20) goes for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Connelly Early (Debut).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.