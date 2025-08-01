Wings Lose in Walk-off Fashion, Knights Even Series

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After another lengthy rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings and Charlotte Knights took the field for game four of the series Friday night, with Charlotte taking home a 4-3 win over Rochester in walk-off fashion. CF Andrew Pinckney launched a two-run blast and an RBI single to provide the offensive boost, while 3B Trey Lipscomb notched a double and a single in the loss.

Both offenses were quiet early on, until Rochester was first to break the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth. RF Nick Schnell reached on a two-out infield single to third, and Andrew Pinckney followed by launching his 16th homer of the season to right field, giving the Red Wings a 2-0 lead going into the bottom half of the frame.

The top of the sixth opened with 2B Jackson Cluff ripping a double down the right field line at 106.3 MPH off the bat. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney laced a sharp single up the middle, scoring Pinckney and extending the Red Wings lead to 3-0.

Charlotte ignited its offense in the bottom of the sixth, starting with 1B Ryan Noda working a walk. LF Bryan Ramos followed by crushing a two-run homer to center field, a 402-foot shot that cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Noda singled on a fly ball to shallow center. Bryan Ramos ripped a sharp single to right field, and CF Dominic Fletcher lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Noda to tie the game at three.

Charlotte kept the pressure on in the bottom of the ninth with the score still tied, as 2B Curtis Mead worked a walk and PR Dru Baker swiped second to put himself into scoring position. Moments later, Ryan Noda was intentionally walked and Bryan Ramos drew a free pass of his own, loading the bases with two outs. Dominic Fletcher then took four-straight balls, bringing home Baker to give Charlotte a 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

In a scheduled bullpen game, RHP Joan Adon took the mound for Rochester and delivered 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks. RHP Mason Thompson followed in the third, allowing one hit and issuing one walk. RHP Carlos Romero came on in the fourth, working 1.1 innings and giving up three hits before RHP Seth Shuman entered in the bottom of the fifth with runners on and one out. Shuman escaped the jam and worked into part of the sixth, giving up two earned runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. RHP Clayton Beeter took over in the rest of the sixth, tossing 2.0 clean innings while issuing one walk and striking out four. RHP Eduardo Salazar entered in the eighth, and gave up one earned run on two hits, with one walk and one strikeout. RHP Michael Cuevas pitched the ninth, and walked four with two strikeouts and allowing one run.

CF Andrew Pinckney earned Red Wings Player of the Game honors after powering the offense with a two-run home run in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. The blast marked his 16th this season, tying him with Nick Schnell for the team lead. The Alabama product finished the month of July batting .284 (23-for-81) with a .919 OPS.

The Red Wings continue their series against the Charlotte Knights with game five set for tomorrow evening. RHP Chase Solesky will get the start for Rochester, with first pitch slated for 6:05 PM at Truist Field.

