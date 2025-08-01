Corey Julks Called up to the White Sox

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have added Charlotte Knights outfielder Corey Julks to their 40-man roster and subsequently called him up to the show. Julks has been a member of the Knights since Opening Day and is now prepared to make his 2025 White Sox debut.

The 29-year-old Julks appeared in 87 games with the Knights this season. He has been a mainstay among the International League Leaders in batting average all year. Corey slashed .295/.373/.470 during his time in Charlotte. The Friendswood, Texas native currently ranks tied for fourth in the IL in doubles with 26.

Julks appeared in 93 games with the Houston Astros in 2023 and 66 games with the White Sox in 2024 after coming to Chicago in a trade. Corey was selected by the Astros in the 8th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Houston.

The Chicago White Sox have also announced that infielder Curtis Mead has been acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays and added to Charlotte's active roster, outfielder Caden Connor has been promoted from Birmingham to Charlotte, and pitcher Penn Murfee has been released.







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.