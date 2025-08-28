Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Jacksonville

Published on August 28, 2025

Rochester Red Wings (23-30, 50-75) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-24, 75-52)

Thursday - 7:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Robby Snelling (3-2, 1.13)

SHRIMP & GRITS: In a back-and-forth showdown between the Rochester Red Wings and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Red Wings emerged victors by a score of 6-5...a two-RBI single with two outs in the ninth off the bat of RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN put Rochester up a run, and RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR closed things down in the bottom half to secure the 6-5 win...Franklin was one of three Red Wings to have multiple hits in the contest, with 1B YOHANDY MORALES and LF DARREN BAKER both turning in multi-hit efforts...Rochester will look to continue their win streak in game three of the series Thursday night...the Wings will send RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound to face off against the Jumbo Shrimp LHP Robby Snelling.

FRANKLINSTEIN: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN provided the game-winning hit in Wednesday night's game, shooting a two-out, two-run single into center to give the Wings the lead in the top of the ninth inning...he finished 2-for-5 with two singles, one run, one stolen base, and logged three RBI in the win...through his first 20 games as a Red Wing, the Arkansas product boasts a .296 batting average (24-for-81) with an .844 OPS while driving in 15 runs since being acquired via trade from Chicago-NL on 8/1...

His multi-hit effort marks his ninth of the month, tying the most he has had in any single month of his professional career (June 2024).

Franklin is now just one hit shy of 300 in his professional career.

MASHIN' MEJÍA: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA launched his fourth home run of the season in the top of the second inning, a solo blast, and later added a walk and another run scored...his second-inning home run marks his first since his two-homer performance on 7/30 at Charlotte...the Dominican Republic native posts a .308 batting average (4-for-13), with three of his four big flies on the season occurring in Wednesday matchups.

MORAL(ES) VICTORY: 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up a pair of hits, including his 17th double of the year, in last night's victory...he finished 2-for-4 while adding a stolen base and run scored at the dish...he has now hit safely in nine consecutive games since 8/17 vs. Syracuse, picking up six multi-hit performances over that stretch...since the streak began, the right-handed slugger carries a .395/.439/.658 slash line with a 1.097 OPS and six extra-base hits (2 HR, 4 2B)...away from home with both Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Morales carries an .833 OPS across 47 total games.

SHAKE & BAKE(R): LF DARREN BAKER finished 2-for-3 at the dish last night, logging a double, a single, two runs, a walk, and swiping his 25th bag in the comeback win...his second-inning double marked his first extra-base hit since 7/29, and his fifth-inning single capped off his first multi-hit performance since 7/31, both coming against Charlotte...in 44 games on the road, the California native is registering a .290 batting average (42-for-145) with two triples, five doubles, and driving in 11 runs...additionally, Baker now joins SS NASIM NUÑEZ and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY as the only Red Wings with 25-plus stolen bases this season, making them the first trio of Rochester teammates to do so since at least 1940...

Rochester and Jacksonville are the only two Triple-A teams to have three players with at least 25 stolen bases this season.

The stolen base was Baker's 82nd with Rochester...he is now two shy of tying Damon Buford for second-most in Red Wings franchise history...he is also the first Red Wing to steal at least 25 bases in back-to-back seasons (38 in '24) since Jason Pridie in 2008 & 2009.

W.B. MASON: RHP MASON THOMPSON delivered two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday night's matchup, striking out one and allowing one hit in the outing...in the month of August, the 27-year-old pitcher boasts a 2.70 ERA (2 ER/6.2 IP) while holding opposing hitters to a .174 batting average and collecting four strikeouts over six appearances.

BETTER CALL SAVE-LAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR hurled a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one Jumbo Shrimp, logging a save and securing the comeback win...his save marked his fourth of the year and first since 8/2 at Charlotte, leading all Red Wings pitchers in the category this season...away from Innovative Field in 2025, the Venezuelan native is posting a 1.35 ERA (2 ER/13.1 IP) while striking out 13 and holding batters to a .196 batting average across 14 appearances.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2018: On this day in 2018, the Rochester Red Wings swept a doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons...in game one, the Red Wings pulled ahead with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, shutting down the game in the seventh to win 5-4...CF BYRON BUXTON recorded three hits, including two doubles, one of which drove in the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth ...3B GREGORIO PETIT registered two doubles of his own and logged two RBI in the contest...in game two, the Wings grinded their way to a 6-4 victory led by a three-run third inning...DH KENNYS VARGAS laced a two-run double in the frame, followed by CF JEREMY HAZELBAKER tallying an RBI single to cap off his two-RBI performance, which included an RBI double earlier in the game...Rochester used three pitchers who each tossed two-plus innings and delivered seven combined strikeouts and allowed four runs on eight hits.







