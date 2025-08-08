Wings Hold off Norfolk, Snap Three-Game Skid

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and the Norfolk Tides clashed for game four of their six-game series on Friday night from Harbor Park. Looking to snap their three-game losing streak, the Red Wings glided past the Norfolk Tides 8-4. LF Trey Lipscomb knocked in four RBI, including a three-run homer, and 1B Andrés Chaparro logged his 300th Triple-A hit and 50th as a Red Wing as part of his multi-hit night. The Red Wings bullpen held the Tides to just one run on two hits over 7.0 innings of work.

After a scoreless first, Andrés Chaparro drew a walk to lead off the top of the second. CF Andrew Pinckney then slapped a single the other way, and a wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet, putting two in scoring position for the Wings. With two outs, SS Nasim Nuñez blooped a single into right field, scoring both Chaparro and Pinckney, and giving the Wings a quick 2-0 lead.

The Tides quickly responded, as CF Jud Fabian poked a single into left, and promptly stole second base. After an infield single from SS José Barrero, 2B Terrin Vavra roped a ball into the gap, sending both Fabian and Barrero home, and landing himself on second base with a game-tying two-run double. Former Red Wing, DH Jackson Reetz, then blooped a single to left. With two outs, LF Dylan Beavers was intentionally walked, loading the bases for C Maverick Handley, who drew a walk, allowing the go-ahead run to cross the plate and give the Tides a 3-2 lead.

The Wings led off the top of the third with a hit-by-pitch, and a fielder's choice, putting 3B Yohandy Morales on base, representing the tying run. Andrés Chaparro then slapped a single through the right side for his 300th career Triple-A hit, moving Morales to second. Andrew Pinckney then hit a high-hopping ground ball towards the middle, which made its way through into center for an RBI single, bringing Morales home from second, and tying the game at three runs apiece.

The game remained deadlocked until the top of the fifth, as RF Nick Schnell led off the inning for the Red Wings with a walk, and was moved to second two batters later on a groundout. Trey Lipscomb then hit a high-hopping ground ball over the head of Norfolk's third baseman for a single, cashing Schnell in from second to give the Wings a 4-3 lead at the midway point.

The Red Wings added some insurance in the top of the seventh, after the inning began with a walk from Yohandy Morales. He was thrown out at third on a single from Nick Schnell, but that didn't stop the scoring threat for the Wings. Andrés Chaparro then crushed a double down the line, moving Schnell to third. The double marked Chaparro's 50th hit in a Red Wing uniform, in his 50th game with the team. Two batters later, Trey Lipscomb turned around a slider, driving the ball over the left field wall for his eighth home run of the season. The Tennessee product's three-run round-tripper travelled 361 feet, and extended the Rochester lead to 7-3.

Nasim Nuñez led off the top of the eighth inning with a single and used his speed to manufacture a Red Wing run. Nuñez swiped second and third, and came into score on a soft ground out off the bat of rehabbing Washington National DH Dylan Crews. With the run, the Wings extended their lead to 8-3.

The Tides looked for a miracle in the bottom of the ninth, as RF Reed Trimble and Dylan Beavers drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. C Silas Ardoin and 1B Samuel Bassallo slapped back-to-back singles, loading the bases and bringing in the Tides' first run since the second inning, cutting the Red Wing lead to 8-4. With the bases loaded and two outs, José Barrero came to the dish, representing the game-tying run, but was struck out on three pitches, giving the Wings an 8-4 win, their first win of the series, and their first win against the Tides since April 1, 2023.

RHP Joan Adon got the nod as the Wings starter on Friday, making his second start of 2025 in his 32nd appearance of the season. The Dominican-born right-hander turned in 2.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks, while striking out two Tides hitters. RHP Andry Lara was first out of the 'pen, logging a pair of scoreless innings, striking out two, and walking one. RHP Parker Dunshee tossed 2.0 innings, shutting down the Tides, allowing only a walk and a hit by pitch while holding Norfolk hitters hitless. LHP Garrett Davila made his Red Wing debut in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two in a clean 1-2-3 inning. RHP Eduardo Salazar came on for the eighth, striking out the side while surrendering a walk. RHP Ryan Loutos closed the door on the Tides, allowing a run on two hits, while walking a pair and striking out one.

LF Trey Lipscomb is Friday night's Player of the Game, going 2-for-4 at the dish, with a three-run homer and a single, while knocking in four total RBI. Lipscomb's seventh-inning homer marked his eighth long ball of the season and his sixth on the road this year. Away from Innovative Field, the Tennessee alum is hitting .288 (47-for-163) with 26 RBI and 17 total extra-base hits.

The Red Wings will look to remain in the win column Saturday evening, as they take on Norfolk for game five of their six-game series. LHP Andrew Alvarez will face off against former Red Wing RHP Thaddeus Ward. First pitch is slated for 6:35 from Harbor Park.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.