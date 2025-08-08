Sounds Reach Season-High Five-Game Losing Streak with Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds lost a season-high fifth game in a row with a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday from First Horizon Park. Sounds starter Robert Gasser notched four strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless frames in a rehab assignment, while Raynel Delgado collected the lone multi-hit game going 2-for-3.

The Sounds went ahead in the bottom of the third inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Mazur. Ethan Murray reached base on a fielding error, stole second, and moved up to third on a throwing error to put a runner in scoring position. Drew Avans laced a double to left center, plating Murray to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Jacksonville scored their first run of the game in the top of the sixth against Nashville reliever Easton McGee. Deyvison De Los Santos singled to center and made it to second on a throwing error. Joey Wiemer collected a base hit, scoring De Los Santos to tie the game, 1-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp took the lead off Sounds reliever Josh Maciejewski. Jacob Berry singled, while Joe Mack and De Los Santos worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Wiemer pulled a double to left, scoring Berry and Mack to move the score, 3-1. A sacrifice fly from Johnny Olmstead allowed De Los Santos to score from third and increase the lead 4-1.

Nashville went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 4-1 win for Jacksonville.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.29) toes the slab for Nashville on Saturday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PREMIUM PETROL: Right-hander and Brewers no. 12-rated prospect Robert Gasser made his first Triple-A appearance of his rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John Surgery last June. Gasser made four rehab appearances in the lower levels prior to having his assignment transferred to Nashville earlier on Friday. He had surrendered two earned runs in his first start for High-A Wisconsin on June 24th, exactly a year after his surgery. They were the only runs allowed through his first six-innings of rehab with just a hit allowed in each of his previous four starts. In his first Triple-A appearance since May 5, 2024, Gasser worked 3.0 scoreless innings with three hits allowed and four strikeouts. Through nine innings of rehab, Gasser has nine strikeouts, two walks, seven hits, and carries a 2.00 ERA without a decision.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Held without an extra-base hit through the first two games of the series before breaking through with a pair of doubles in Thursday's loss, the Sounds laced two doubles for their first two hits on Friday night against Adam Mazur. Drew Avans drove in the first run of the game with a RBI double in the third and Raynel Delgado collected the second Nashville hit with a one-out double in the fifth. The Sounds have 23 hits through the first four games of the series with four doubles and 19 singles.

MR. McGEE: Easton McGee matched his season-high with 3.0 IP on Friday night. He also went 3.0 IP on June 11 against the Atlanta Braves in his second game with the Brewers. His five strikeouts Friday were the most of the season, and the most since he had five strikeouts on July 16, 2024, with the Arizona Complex League Brewers while he was on a rehab assignment. In 24 appearances with Nashville this season, McGee owns a 4-0 record and 4.22 ERA over 34.1 IP and 39 strikeouts and 15 walks.

DID YOU SAY TWO: Raynel Delgado collected his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season after ending the night 2-for-3 with a double. He went nine games without a multi-hit game after going 2-for-3 with a home run and pair of RBI on July 26 vs. Charlotte.

DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER: Craig Yoho saw his streak of 12 straight Triple-A games without an earned run allowed come to an end Friday night with a run in the top of the eighth. It was tied for the longest active streak going for an International League pitcher and tied for the second-longest streak without an earned run for a Nashville pitcher this season, matching the 12 games he had earlier. It was the first earned run Yoho had allowed with the Sounds since June 12th on the road in Norfolk. Through 46 career Triple-A games, it was just the sixth earned run allowed by the Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect in 50.0 IP (1.08 ERA). During his time with Nashville, he has allowed only 29 hits with 63 strikeouts and 25 walks. Yoho's 14.0 IP between earned runs is the fourth-longest stretch for a Nashville pitcher behind Tyler Jay (15 G, 17.0 IP), Logan Henderson (3 G, 16.0 IP), and his own 15.0 IP streak from March 29 - May 21 (12 G). Jesus Liranzo (9 G, 12.0 IP) and Justin Yeager (7 G, 7.0 (IP) now have the two longest active streaks without an earned run among Nashville relievers. Daz Cameron also saw his 19-game on-base streak come to an end after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. It ends tied for the third-longest on-base streak for a Nashville player along with Jimmy Herron who had his from May 10-June 4.

LOW FIVE: The five-game losing is the longest of the season for Nashville and longest since dropping five straight from June 13-18, 2024. Nashville has now dropped back-to-back six-game series for the first time this year and it's the first-time dropping consecutive series of any kind since Opening Weekend and the first full series of the year on the road in Gwinnett. Nashville has dropped their last seven in a row to the Jumbo Shrimp.







