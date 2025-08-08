Memphis Shut out on Blues Night at AutoZone Park

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 4-0 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic posted his best and deepest start of his young Triple-A career. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out three in his fourth start with Memphis. Osvaldo Berrios pitched a perfect ninth in his second Redbirds appearance.

Shortstop Cesar Prieto went 2-for-3 in the loss. With a single to lead off the third inning, the left-handed hitter reached 100 hits on the season, the first Memphis hitter to reach that mark in 2025. Left fielder Jose Fermin and right fielder Matt Koperniak slapped the other two Redbirds hits. Fermin reached twice in four plate appearances with a walk.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 9 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.