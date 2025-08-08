Batten Drives in All Three as Stripers Hold off Clippers 3-2

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Matthew Batten's broken-bat, seeing-eye single in the seventh inning capped a three-RBI effort and led the Gwinnett Stripers (18-18) to a 3-2 triumph over the Columbus Clippers (13-22) on Friday night at Huntington Park. Gwinnett leads the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning on an RBI infield single by Jhonkensy Noel but quickly responded as Batten's solo home run (8) to left-center tied it at 1-1 in the second. Held to just one run on one hit by Parker Messick (L, 5-5) through six, Gwinnett rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the seventh on Batten's two-out single trickling through the left side scoring Eddys Leonard and Conner Capel. The Clippers had one last gasp in the ninth against Enoli Paredes (S, 2), cutting the deficit to 3-2 on an RBI double by Noel before stranding the tying run.

Key Contributors: Batten (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) combined for four of Gwinnett's six hits on the night. Jackson Stephens went 5.0 innings (4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) in a no-decision in his fourth start of the year. Hayden Harris (W, 2-0) retired all six batters he faced, and Paredes allowed one run on two hits over 2.0 innings while striking out three.

Noteworthy: Batten's three-RBI effort marked his second-most in a game this year, trailing only his four-RBI game on July 11 at Indianapolis. Stephens is now 1-0 with a 0.92 ERA (2 ER in 19.2 IP) over his four starts with the Stripers. Harris lowered his Triple-A ERA to 0.54 with his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Gwinnett is 8-1 in its last nine games in Columbus dating back to 2021.

Next Game (Saturday, August 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Nathan Wiles (5-7, 3.15 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Austin Peterson (1-3, 5.70 ERA) of the Clippers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' LHP Chris Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, is set to start for the Stripers. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







