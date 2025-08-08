Walks Hurt Saints as They Are Doubled up in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs are too good of a hitting team to give them free passes. The St. Paul Saints gave up seven walks, six over three separate innings as five of those scored that set the stage for a 10-5 defeat on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 7,732.

The free passes began in the second inning as the I-Cubs got on the board first. With one out James Triantos and Chase Strumpf drew walks. With two outs Darius Hill made it 1-0 with an RBI single to center.

Another walked burned Marco Raya in the third. With two outs Carlos Pérez drew the free pass and scored on a double by Kevin Alcántara making it 2-0.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning, the Saints cut the deficit in half on back-to-back doubles by James Outman and Kyler Fedko making it 2-1.

The I-Cubs grabbed three runs in the fourth. With Dixon Machado at first and two outs Owen Caissie dropped down a bunt single. Miguel Amaya made it 3-1 with an RBI single to right-center. That was followed by a two-run double to left from Jonathon Long increasing the lead to 5-1.

Three more walks led to four runs for the I-Cubs in the fifth. Alcántara led off the inning with a walk. Triantos followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Back-to-back walks forced in a run giving the I-Cubs a 6-1 lead. Caissie made it 8-1 with a two-run single to right. A sacrifice fly from Amaya increased the lead to 9-1.

Pérez hit his 21st home run of the season for the I-Cubs with a solo home run leading off the sixth making it 10-1.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints scored a pair. Fedko led off with a walk and Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch. With one out DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled to left scoring Fedko and the fielding error by the left fielder Hill allowed Eeles to score getting the Saints to within 10-3.

Fedko continued his hot start with the Saints at Triple-A delivering his first Triple-A home run, a solo shot to left, making it 10-4. Fedko went 2-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

The Saints would add a run in the ninth when Jonah Bride walked, moved to third on a double by Anthony Prato, and scored on a groundout from Will Holland getting the Saints to within 10-5.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (3-4, 6.52) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-4, 10.05). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







