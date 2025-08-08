Season-Long Winning Streak Snapped Friday

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (14-21 | 44-64) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (16-21 | 43-66), 8-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The loss snapped the Tides their season-high winning streak of five games.

Rochester scored first tonight in the second inning when Nasim Nuñez knocked a two-run single. Norfolk took their only lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning, getting a game-tying two-run double by Terrin Vavra. They took the lead on bases-loaded walk to go up 3-2.

The Red Wings took things from there, scoring six unanswered runs. Kyle Bradish made his second start on MLB Rehab for the Tides tonight and earned no decision. He went 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Norfolk would not get a hit from the second inning through the eighth. Norfolk loaded the bases in the ninth and Samuel Basallo knocked an RBI infield single with no outs. But the Tides could not capitalize further, losing 8-4.

Game five of the series is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-6, 6.17) is on the hill for the Tides, while LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-7, 4.34) is the probable for Rochester. Postgame fireworks will follow the conclusion of the contest.







