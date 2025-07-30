Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their second straight game against the Louisville Bats with Wednesday afternoon's 4-2 victory.
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel made his 4th start with Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. Keuchel kept the Bats off the board in 4 of 5.0 innings pitched, with 5 strikeouts and 1-2-3 frames in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.
Omaha plated the first runs of the game in the 3rd. Dairon Blanco led off the inning with a single, going on to steal second. Drew Waters followed with an RBI single to score Blanco. Carter Jensen walked to advance Waters, the pair advancing to second and third on a double steal. Harold Castro connected on a 3-run home run to clear the bases and give Omaha a 4-0 advantage.
In the top of the 4th, the Bats shrunk the deficit to 4-2 on a 2-run home run. Brandon Johnson followed Keuchel in the 6th with a 1-2-3 frame, then Ethan Bosacker worked a scoreless 7th. Chazz Martinez replaced Bosacker in the 8th and threw the 5th 1-2-3 inning of the game.
Martinez returned to the game in the 9th and secure one out before he was relieved by Stephen Nogosek. Nogosek quickly retired the next two Bats hitters to close the game and secure the 4-2 Storm Chasers win.
In 4.0 innings pitched, Omaha's bullpen allowed just 1 hit and did not walk a batter or give up a run, extending the relief corps' scoreless streak to 8.0 innings dating back to Tuesday.
Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Justin Dunn is scheduled to pitch.
International League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Two Bisons Homers Not Enough in 8-3 Defeat to Mets Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fans Help Set Guinness World Record With'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Syracuse Mets
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Bats with 7-2 Win
- Homestand Preview: Louisville Bats, July 29 to August 3
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 29 to August 3 vs. Louisville
- Chasers Swept by Mets in 2-1 Series Finale Loss