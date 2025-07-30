Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their second straight game against the Louisville Bats with Wednesday afternoon's 4-2 victory.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel made his 4th start with Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. Keuchel kept the Bats off the board in 4 of 5.0 innings pitched, with 5 strikeouts and 1-2-3 frames in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.

Omaha plated the first runs of the game in the 3rd. Dairon Blanco led off the inning with a single, going on to steal second. Drew Waters followed with an RBI single to score Blanco. Carter Jensen walked to advance Waters, the pair advancing to second and third on a double steal. Harold Castro connected on a 3-run home run to clear the bases and give Omaha a 4-0 advantage.

In the top of the 4th, the Bats shrunk the deficit to 4-2 on a 2-run home run. Brandon Johnson followed Keuchel in the 6th with a 1-2-3 frame, then Ethan Bosacker worked a scoreless 7th. Chazz Martinez replaced Bosacker in the 8th and threw the 5th 1-2-3 inning of the game.

Martinez returned to the game in the 9th and secure one out before he was relieved by Stephen Nogosek. Nogosek quickly retired the next two Bats hitters to close the game and secure the 4-2 Storm Chasers win.

In 4.0 innings pitched, Omaha's bullpen allowed just 1 hit and did not walk a batter or give up a run, extending the relief corps' scoreless streak to 8.0 innings dating back to Tuesday.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Justin Dunn is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.