July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (51-51, 12-16) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (62-40, 20-8)

Wednesday, July 30 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Javier Assad (0-0, 3.68) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (5-5, 3.27)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series vs. the Indianapolis today...right-hander Javier Assad is slated to start for Iowa on Major League rehab assignment...right-hander Bubba Chandler will start for Indianapolis.

COULDN'T HOLD ON: The I-Cubs dropped the series opener last night to the Indianapolis Indians by a 5-3 score...the I-Cubs tallied just five hits in the contest including a home run from Jonathon Long ... Miguel Amaya played in his first game on Major League rehab assignment with Iowa and went 1-for-2...right-hander Kenta Maeda worked 6.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts... Ethan Roberts worked a scoreless frame in relief with a strikeout.

HIT PARADE: Iowa's 16 hits on Saturday were the third-most the club has had all season, trailing a 24 hit game on April 16 vs. St. Paul and a 18 hit effort on May 16 vs. St. Paul...last season, the I-Cubs only reached 16 hits on two occasions with the season high being 18 on Sept. 15 vs. Louisville...last night marked the 13th time this season Iowa has reached the 10 run mark and first since July 3 vs. Omaha.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

DO NOT PASS: Last Wednesday night, Iowa recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 9-0 win over Louisville...marked their first shutout since a 3-0 win on June 15 also vs. Louisville...the Iowa Cubs recorded six shutouts all of last season.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis have played six games this season with five being April 1-6 at Victory Field in Indianapolis...each team has won three game...the I-Cubs have outscored Indianapolis by a 25-20 margin.

LONG BALL: Cubs' No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long hit his 16th home run of the season last night...it marked his seventh home run since July 1 which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League during that span.

EVEN FLOW: With Iowa's loss last night, they fell to 51-51 to be at .500 this season...it marks the first time they are .500 this season since April 11, following a loss at Toledo.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder Christian Franklin went 3-for-4 with three RBI and hit his eighth home run of the season Saturday night...in seven games since the break, Franklin is batting .321 (9-for-28) with five doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 10 walks...Christian ranks among International League leaders in walks (2nd, 63) and runs scored (6th, 61).

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday night...Bally has reached base in 24 straight games dating back to June 24 in which he is batting .330 (31-for-94)...it is the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023...Bally leads the IL with 112 hits.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long snapped his walk streak at eight games last night...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

PROSPECTING: Thursday, MLB.com updated their Top 30 prospects in the Cubs' organization and it features 10 players on the I-Cubs, including No. 1 Owen Caissie, No. 2 Moises Ballesteros, No. 4 Kevin Alcántara, No. 6 Jonathon Long, No. 9 Brandon Birdsell, No. 10 James Triantos, No. 14 Christian Franklin, No. 16 Jack Neely, No. 21 Will Sanders and No. 23 Ben Cowles.







