Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis
July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs took game two of this week's series with a 5-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians as Kevin Alcántara crushed two home runs on the day, one two-run shot and a solo shot.
In the second game of the series, the Indians scored the only runs of the game in top of the first inning off a fielding error and a sac fly for 2-0 lead.
Iowa struck right back in the bottom of the second inning as Kevin Alcántara belted a two-run shot to right center field and tied the game at 2-2. That was the Jaguar's 12th homer of the season and the first of two today.
The I-Cubs claimed the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Greg Allen hit his first triple of the season to right center field and scored Hayden Cantrelle for a 3-2 lead.
Two innings later, Owen Caissie knocked in a sac fly and plated Dixon Machado extending the lead to 4-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Alcántara crushed a solo homer to left field for his second homer of the day and his 13th on the season as the lead extended to 5-2 for an I-Cubs win.
Major League Rehabber Javier Assad worked an efficient 3.2 innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out two in the process. Jordan Wicks earned his second win with Iowa this season as he worked 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out six.
Nate Pearson tossed a scoreless inning and earned his third save of the season in the 5-2 win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday, July 31 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Chasers Win 4-2 for Second Straight Victory over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Two Bisons Homers Not Enough in 8-3 Defeat to Mets Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Survive in Extras to Even Series against WooSox as Payton Henry Goes Deep Twice - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Stifled in 4-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with World's Most Autographed Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fans Help Set Guinness World Record With'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Johnston Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Syracuse Mets
- Baseball Fans Set Guinness World Record with 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony Details - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.