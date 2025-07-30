Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs took game two of this week's series with a 5-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians as Kevin Alcántara crushed two home runs on the day, one two-run shot and a solo shot.

In the second game of the series, the Indians scored the only runs of the game in top of the first inning off a fielding error and a sac fly for 2-0 lead.

Iowa struck right back in the bottom of the second inning as Kevin Alcántara belted a two-run shot to right center field and tied the game at 2-2. That was the Jaguar's 12th homer of the season and the first of two today.

The I-Cubs claimed the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Greg Allen hit his first triple of the season to right center field and scored Hayden Cantrelle for a 3-2 lead.

Two innings later, Owen Caissie knocked in a sac fly and plated Dixon Machado extending the lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Alcántara crushed a solo homer to left field for his second homer of the day and his 13th on the season as the lead extended to 5-2 for an I-Cubs win.

Major League Rehabber Javier Assad worked an efficient 3.2 innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out two in the process. Jordan Wicks earned his second win with Iowa this season as he worked 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out six.

Nate Pearson tossed a scoreless inning and earned his third save of the season in the 5-2 win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday, July 31 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.







