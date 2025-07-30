Indians' Early Lead Evaporates as Iowa Evens Series

July 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians jumped on top of the Iowa Cubs with a two-run lead after the first inning but fell, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park after allowing a run in four of the next five frames.

With the game knotted at 2-2 in the third inning, the I-Cubs (13-16, 52-51) pieced together a Hayden Cantrelle double and a Greg Jones triple to deliver the game-deciding blow.

The Indians' (20-9, 62-41) offense wasted no time breaking the scoreless tie in the first frame. Ronny Simon led off the game with a single and a stolen base, followed by a walk from Matt Fraizer. Simon then came around to score on a fielding error from first baseman Jonathon Long and Billy Cook brought in the Indians final run with a sacrifice fly to score Fraizer.

Iowa came back to tie the contest in the second on a two-run blast from Kevin Alcántara off Bubba Chandler (L, 5-4) to set up their game-deciding third frame. After a quiet fourth inning, Iowa added insurance in the fifth and sixth. The I-Cubs loaded the bases in the fifth inning and managed a run on an Owen Caissie sacrifice fly and Alcántara put an exclamation point on the I-Cubs lead with his second homer of the day and 13th of the season, a solo shot, in the sixth to make it 5-2.

In his Indians debut, Beau Burrows tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless relief while striking out two and combined with Kyle Nicolas to blank Iowa across the final 2.2 innings. Jordan Wicks (W, 2-4) earned the win for the I-Cubs after tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out six and Nate Pearson (S, 3) twirled a clean ninth for the save.

Indy and Iowa play the half-way point of their six-game set from Principal Park at 7:38 PM. Drake Fellows (7-2, 4.18) will make his 10th start of the season for Indy across from Iowa RHP Brandon Birdsell (0-0, 4.50).







