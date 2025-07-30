Red Wings Bats Stay Hot, Win Game Two in Charlotte

The Red Wings took game two of their six-game set in Charlotte, 13-8, on Wednesday night. Rochester's offense combined for a barrage of 11 hits, including five homers for the second consecutive game. RF Robert Hassell III, LF Nick Schnell, and C Francisco Mejía all had multi-hit games, including two home runs from Schnell and Mejía, and a big fly added on by CF Andrew Pinckney. RHP Bryce Conley started the game and tossed 4.2 innings, and RHP Seth Shuman continued his dominance out of the bullpen, picking up the win.

The Wings picked up right where they left off Tuesday night in the first inning, as Robert Hassell III wasted no time smoking his 13th double of the year off the wall in right field. DH Dylan Crews moved Hassell to third on a fly ball to center, before 3B Yohandy Morales picked up his 31st RBI of the season with a groundball single up the middle. Nick Schnell continued his red-hot July, lacing a two-run homer the other way to left center, good for his 15th homer with the Red Wings and a 3-0 lead.

The Knights answered back with a run in the second inning, as SS Jacob Gonzalez collected his first Triple-A hit, roping a double just inside the first base line. 2B Jacob Amaya then sprayed a single to right field, scoring Gonzalez, cutting the Rochester lead to two.

Rochester took that run right back in the ensuing half-inning, as yet again Nick Schnell launched a ball over the wall, his 16th home run and 11th in July to give the Red Wings a 4-1 lead.

The Red Wings were back to work in the top of the fifth, and it was Robert Hassell III getting things going with his second hit of the night. Dylan Crews worked a walk, and a fly ball from Yohandy Morales moved Hassell to third, followed by a stolen base from Crews to put himself into scoring position. With runners on second and third and two outs, Nick Schnell reached on an error and Hassell crossed home on the play, while Crews scooted to third. 1B Andrés Chaparro lined a two-out, two-run double to left center, ballooning the Rochester lead to 7-1.

Charlotte creeped closer in the bottom half of the inning, started by a two-out walk from 1B Ryan Noda. DH Tim Elko sent a blast out to right center field for a home run, his 17th of the year, cutting the deficit to four, at 7-3.

Rochester kept up the scoring, adding three more runs in the top of the seventh. DH Darren Baker came in to pinch hit, and delivered a leadoff single, followed by a walk to Nick Schnell two batters later. Baker swiped third for his 21st bag of the year, and then with two outs, Andrew Pinckney pumped a three-run shot out to dead center. His 15th home run on the season gave the Wings double-digit runs for the second straight night, as they took a 10-3 lead.

The Knights would answer once again in the bottom of the seventh, as Jacob Amaya drew a leadoff walk to get things going. LF Cory Julks joined the walk party to make it first and second with one down. Ryan Noda then drove a ground-rule double into the left-center gap to score Amaya, and make it second and third with one out. After a strikeout, C Korey Lee came through with a base knock to right field, driving in both runners, closing the gap to 10-6.

The Wings bats would not go away, this time it was Francisco Meíja getting in on the fun, sending his 2nd homer of the season out to right center. This pushed the gap to five, 11-6.

An inning later Francisco Meíja grabbed his second home run of the game, this time doing it from the right side of the plate. A walk by Andrês Chaparro earlier on in the inning made it a two-run shot, and a 13-6 Rochester lead.

The scoring was not done for Charlotte either, adding some more excitement in their final at-bats' in the bottom of the ninth. A two-out single from Korey Lee set the table for 3B Bryan Ramos, who set a scorching shot out of the ballpark to left field, his 11th of the year. Rochester was able to escape the remainder of the frame without further damage, notching a 13-8 victory.

Right-hander and Georgia native Bryce Conley got the start for the Wings, going 4.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out six. Seth Shuman was the first Wing out of the bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings, recording all four outs in the field with no traffic on the bases en route to his third victory of the season. RHP Clayton Beeter came on to throw the seventh, pitching an inning, giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks, also striking out two batters. RHP Eduardo Salazar was tasked with the eighth, stranding a pair of runners with an inning-ending strikeout. RHP Orlando Ribalta came on to close it out, working through three hits and two runs, while adding a strikeout.

Your Player of the Game for Wednesday night is C Francisco Meíja, who finished the contest 3-for-5, including two home runs, one from each side of the plate, totaling three RBI. The catcher hit his second and third home runs on the season, doing so in back-to-back innings. This was his first multi-homer game since May 31 at Memphis a season ago, with Triple-A Nashville (MIL).

The Red Wings will stay in Charlotte for game three of the six game set tomorrow evening at 7:04 PM. RHP Cade Cavalli is slotted to start for Rochester against RHP Bryse Wilson for the Knights, as Rochester looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.







