Will Robertson Named International League Player of the Week

July 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Minor League Baseball announced its Players and Pitchers of the week this afternoon and Charlotte Knights outfielder Will Robertson, in his first full week with the Knights, was named the International League Player of the Week.

During the week of July 22 - July 27, Robertson went 9-for-25 (.360/.407/.840) with two Home Runs, four doubles, and one triple. Will scored eight runs, drove in three, and walked twice in the six game series at Nashville.

Robertson joined the Knights after he was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 10. Will played in 62 games with Buffalo this season where he was also named the IL Player of the Week during the week of June 2 - June 8 as a member of the Bisons.

The Loose Creek, Missouri native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 4th round of the 2019 draft out of Creighton University. Robertson is the third Knights position player this year to be named IL Player of the Week, joining Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel (who won the award twice).







