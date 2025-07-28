Taylor Named International League Pitcher of the Week

July 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Redbirds right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor earned International League Pitcher of the Week Award honors, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Taylor tossed 7.0 shutout innings against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on July 24. The right-handed pitcher allowed just two hits, walked none and struck out seven. Taylor faced just one batter above the minimum in the start.

On the season, the Port Coquitlam, BC native owns a team-best 3.16 ERA in 22 appearances, 15 starts. Taylor sits top-10 in the International League in ERA (2nd), AVG (2nd, .225) and WHIP (3rd, 1.15). The 30-year-old is in his first season in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Taylor becomes the third Memphis Redbird to earn an International League weekly award. Infielder/Outfielder Jose Fermin and left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews swept Player and Pitcher of the Week honors for their performances in late June.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

