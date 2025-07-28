Tuesday's Italian Festival Night/Fireworks Leads off 6-Game Series vs. Mets

July 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







With an amazing forecast for the week in WNY, the Bisons return to Sahlen Field starting Tuesday for a six-game series against the rival Syracuse Mets with a jam-packed promotional schedule filled with fun-filled events, great giveaways and prizes and a much-anticipated ballpark first!

All eyes will be on the skies above Sahlen Field on Saturday night as the Bisons host their first ever postgame Drone Show as part as Women in Sports Night, presented by M&T Bank (Bisons vs. Mets 6:35 p.m.). A fleet of 200 drones are set to dazzle and amaze Bisons fans on a night that also includes the team's first ever Women in Sports Panel Discussion before the game in the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant (Dinner reservations at (716) 846-2100).

Before that, Italian Festival Night starts the homestand on Tuesday night (6:35 p.m.), presented by Ilio DiPaolo's and Connect Life. And with its customary a pregame Club Level Party and postgame Fireworks, it's the perfect leadoff hitter for a week of events that also includes a ' Luces de Buffalo' Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway on Thursday (6:35 p.m.), presented by Rodriguez Construction Group, our Game Show Night Honda fridaynightbash! with contests, prizes and Fireworks on Friday (6:35 p.m.) and Mascot Mania with Buster, Sabretooth, Rax, the WCC Racers and more on Sunday (1:05 p.m.), presented by TasteNY.

TICKETS: Tickets for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, July 29 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Italian Festival Night, presented by Ilio DiPaolo's & Connect Life. Pregame Club Level Party featuring live music from Lou Mustillo, special ceremonies and Italian Sauage Dinner & Sandwich Food Specials (while supplies last).

-Postgame Fireworks, presented by Connect Life.

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY., Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, July 30 vs. Syracuse (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

-' The Nine' Celebration -Named after the number Jackie Robinson wore in lone minor league season, The Nine, presented by Nissan, will include in-game videos celebrating the impact of former Black players have had on the Buffalo Bisons.

Thursday, July 31 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-'Luces de Buffalo' Game, presented by Rodriguez Construction Group. Bisons to wear their 'Luces de Buffalo' jerseys for the second time this season as part of MiLB's 'Copa de la Diversion.'™ Special food offerings and in-game celebrations.

- Luces de Buffalo Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., presented by Rodriguez Construction Group.

Friday, August 1 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

- Game Show Night. Bisons fans will be selected throughout the game to play special game-show style contests to win prizes such as Blue Jays Tickets, Bisons Tickets, Gift Cards and great Bisons merchandise.

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Women in Sports Night & Postgame Drone Show, presented by M&T Bank. Special pre-game and in-game tributes to Women in Sports, including a Women in Sports Panel Discussion in the Consumer's Pub at the Park Restaurant starting at 4:30 p.m. (Game Ticket/Buffet required, make reservations at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100).

- Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, August 3 vs. Syracuse (1:05 p.m. | 12:00 p.m.)

- Mascot Mania, presented by TasteNY. Buster will be joined by Sabretooth, Rax, the WCC Racers and several other mascots for a pregame Club Level Dance Party.

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet when gates open and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.