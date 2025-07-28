Homestand Preview: Louisville Bats, July 29 to August 3

July 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

TUESDAY, JULY 29 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP John Gant (1-3, 6.99 ERA) vs. TBD

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. If we collect 1,500 canned food donations on our Pitch in for the Pantry nights by August 12, we'll slime our team president, Martie Cordaro. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 4.73 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (1-3, 4.75 ERA)

SENIOR BINGO: Chasers fans 55 and wiser can play bingo in the Ballpark Way area. | Presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

THURSDAY, JULY 31 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP Justin Dunn (0-3, 11.57 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Petty (2-8, 4.92 ERA)

BUSCH LIGHT NIGHT: Check out the Busch Light bus outside the stadium! Busch Light will be giving away 500 koozies and a Busch Grizzly Cooler. | Presented by Busch Light

$3 THURSDAY: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM

RHP Thomas Hatch (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Franco (2-1, 4.96 ERA)

SALUTE TO AGRICULTURE NIGHT: Join us as we pay homage to all things ag! Interact with different agriculture groups, camps, and FFA chapters from the Omaha metro with table displays and more around the concourse. For one time only this season, the Storm Chasers will suit up in the team's corn-themed jerseys!

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

RHP Chandler Champlain (3-6, 7.74 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Plutko (3-5, 5.47 ERA)

ALEX GORDON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive an Alex Gordon Omaha Royals bobblehead. | Presented by IAMS Wealth Management

EVERYTHING NEBRASKA NIGHT: Join us to celebrate all of the things that make Nebraska awesome! Meet former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker, Miss Nebraska USA, and more! | Presented by Valentino's

BANDS & BREWS -NATHAN PAUL: Enjoy live music from Nathan Paul, $2 Ale Storm cans, and $2 Pepsi cans at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar until first pitch. | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP John Gant (1-3, 6.99 ERA) vs. TBD

TEAGAN KAVAN APPEARANCE: Des Moines native and 2025 Women's CWS Most Outstanding Player Teagan Kavan will throw out a first pitch and sign autographs on the concourse.

ELKHORN, GRETNA & MILLARD COMMUNITY NIGHT: We invite fans from the Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard areas out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

FAMILY FUNDAY - FACE PAINTERS: Fun for the whole family, featuring face painters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

YOU AND ME GOT A WHOLE LOT OF HISTORY

ALL-TIME SERIES: 164-169 (.492)

ALL-TIME IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE: 34-38 (.472)

LAST YEAR: 7-11 (.389)

LAST SERIES: May 6-11 at Louisville, 3-3

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: April 1-6, 3-3

RECENT REDS

JOEY WIEMER: Omaha OF Joey Wiemer played 30 games with the Louisville Bats during the 2024 season. Wiemer was traded from Milwaukee to Cincinnati in July 2024 and appeared in 2 Major League games with the Reds, while largely playing for Louisville over the final 2 months of the 2024 season. In November 2024, Wiemer and current Royals 2B Jonathan India were traded to Kansas City in exchange for RHP Brady Singer. Wiemer was optioned to Triple-A during Spring Training and he has spent all of 2025 with Omaha.

JUSTIN DUNN: Omaha RHP Justin Dunn is quite familiar with the Reds system. Traded from Seattle to Cincinnati in March of 2022, Dunn made 7 starts in the Major Leagues for the Reds between August and September 2022, his most recent big league stint. Between 2022 and 2023, the right-hander made 12 appearances in Cincinnati's Minor League system, including 9 with Louisville, including 7 while on Major League rehab assignment. Dunn began 2025 in the White Sox system before signing with the Royals as a Minor League free agent this June.

BRAND NEW BALLPARK BITES

BATTER-UP DOG: Corn dog covered in fries, chili, and cheese. Served at Hot Dog Nation.

ELOTE BURGER: Burger topped with pepperjack cheese, corn, and a jalapeño aioli. Served at The Show.

KOOL-AID SUNDAE: Vanilla soft-serve infused with cherry Kool-Aid, topped with chocolate chips and a maraschino cherry. Served at Swirls Ice Cream & Sweet Shop.

CELSIUS SUNRISE: CELSIUS sparkling orange, orange juice, & grenadine.







