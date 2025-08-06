Chasers Take Second Straight from Indians

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their second straight 1-run game over the Indianapolis Indians with a 5-4 win at Victory Field.

Right-hander John Gant made his 12th start with Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. In the 1st inning, Indianapolis took a 1-0 lead with an RBI double. Gant followed with a scoreless 2nd frame, retiring the final three batters in order.

The Storm Chasers jumped to a 4-1 advantage in the 3rd. Nick Pratto connected on a solo home run to lead off the inning, then MJ Melendez singled. A bunt single from Dairon Blanco moved Melendez to second, then Drew Waters was hit by a pitch. Carter Jensen followed with a double to plate Melendez and Blanco, then Waters scored on a sacrifice fly from Luca Tresh.

The Indians shrunk the deficit to 4-2 in the 3rd with an RBI single, though Gant worked his way out of the inning with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.

Gant worked a scoreless 4th and threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 5th, retiring 7 of his final 8 hitters. In the 6th, Chazz Martinez faced just one over the minimum, combining with Gant to retire 6 straight.

After 3 scoreless innings from both teams, Omaha extended its lead to 5-2. In the top of the 7th, Dairon Blanco doubled before going on to score on an RBI triple from Tresh.

Eric Cerantola took over for Martinez with two runners on and no outs in the 7th. A sacrifice fly plated one of Martinez's runners for a 5-3 score, though still in favor of the Storm Chasers.

Cerantola returned to the game in the 8th, but he was chased from the game before recording an out. Michael Fulmer took the mound, inheriting a pair of baserunners from Cerantola. The Indians cut Omaha's lead to 5-4 after an RBI single scored one of Cerantola's bequeathed runners.

Fulmer worked a scoreless 9th, facing just one over the minimum to secure the 5-4 Storm Chasers win and earn his 3rd save with Omaha.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Indianapolis Indians, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start.







