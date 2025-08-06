Redbirds Even Season Series with Bulls on Wednesday Night

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (7-3) worked his first 5.1 innings hitless in the win. In total, the right-handed pitcher allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out three. Taylor has tossed four consecutive starts of two runs or fewer allowed. Chris Roycroft (S, 4) retired all three batters faced in the ninth inning.

The Redbirds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a catcher Andy Yerzy solo home run to right field, his fourth of the season. Memphis added a run in the next frame with a left fielder Matt Lloyd single. Shortstop JJ Wetherholt plated an insurance run with a single in the seventh inning.

Wetherholt went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks reached safely twice including walk and a single. Right fielder Mike Antico did the same and scored a run.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, August 7 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.