Bisons Super Hero Night Includes Comic Book Giveaway, Fireworks & More

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Super Hero fans... assemble! The Bisons fan-favorite Super Hero Night returns Saturday, August 16th as the Bisons host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.). And this year, on top of pictures with all your favorite Fan Costumers throughout the game and postgame Fireworks, we've added a great giveaway thanks to our partners at Nickel City Comic Con.

Be one of the first 2,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) on Super Hero Night and you'll receive a Bisons Marvel Comic Book Giveaway!

Everything you love about this great Sahlen Field tradition is back, so get to the ballpark early to get the great giveaway and get your pictures taken with all the great Fan Costumers located throughout the park. The Bisons team will once again wear their custom Marvel Caps and Jerseys during the game and fans can stay for an amazing Postgame Fireworks Show to cap off an incredible night at the ballpark! Tickets and Super Hero Night Packs

There are two great ways to get your tickets and save for Bisons Super Hero Night. Individual Tickets are just $22 each, but you SAVE NEARLY 20% when you purchase your tickets in advance of game day! Or, super-charge your savings with the Bisons Super Hero Night Family Pack that includes 4 Super Hero Night Game Tickets, 4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, 4 Coca-Colas and 25% off an item at either of the ballpark's Gift Shops That's a SAVINGS OF OVER 20%! Plus, additional discounted tickets and food vouchers can be added to any base pack for larger families.

