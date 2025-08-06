Basallo Homers Again In Big Win
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (13-20| 43-63) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (15-20 | 42-65), 8-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides extend their winning streak to four games, tying their season-high.
Rochester scored the first two runs of the game, with Nick Schnell ripping a two-run single in the third inning. Norfolk got one run back in the fourth on an RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera, then took the lead back with a five-spot in the fifth. It started with a go-ahead two-run double by Dylan Beavers, followed by a three-run homer by Samuel Basallo.
The Tides' finally two runs came in the sixth when Ryan Mountcastle ripped a two-run double. Mounty has hit in each of his eight games with Norfolk on MLB rehab, and finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, two RBI, and a walk.
It's a quick turnaround for the Tides tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-3, 3.99) is on the hill for Norfolk while Rochester has not announced their probable.
