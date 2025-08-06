Basallo Homers Again In Big Win

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (13-20| 43-63) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (15-20 | 42-65), 8-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides extend their winning streak to four games, tying their season-high.

Rochester scored the first two runs of the game, with Nick Schnell ripping a two-run single in the third inning. Norfolk got one run back in the fourth on an RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera, then took the lead back with a five-spot in the fifth. It started with a go-ahead two-run double by Dylan Beavers, followed by a three-run homer by Samuel Basallo.

The Tides' finally two runs came in the sixth when Ryan Mountcastle ripped a two-run double. Mounty has hit in each of his eight games with Norfolk on MLB rehab, and finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, two RBI, and a walk.

It's a quick turnaround for the Tides tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-3, 3.99) is on the hill for Norfolk while Rochester has not announced their probable.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.