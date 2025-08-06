Chasers Take Series Opener from Indians in Extras

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Victory Field.

Dallas Keuchel made his 5th start with Omaha in Tuesday night's game. The lefty threw scoreless 1st, 2nd, and 5th innings. Keuchel collected his 1st - the team's 17th - quality start of the year, allowing just 3 earned runs and 2 unearned runs.

Omaha plated the first run of the game in the 2nd, taking a 1-0 advantage after a solo home run from Harold Castro, his 10th long ball of the year.

In the 3rd, the Storm Chasers extended their lead to 2-0 after Carter Jensen and scored on an RBI double from Tyler Gentry.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Indianapolis shrunk the deficit to 2-1 after an errant throw from Keuchel plated a runner, an unearned run to the pitcher.

The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 4th with a 2-run single. In the top of the 5th, the Storm Chasers met Indianapolis at 3-3, as Dairon Blanco singled and stole second, advancing to third on a double from Drew Waters before an RBI groundout from Gentry scored Blanco to tie the game.

In the top of the 6th, Omaha regained the lead after Isan Díaz and Diego Castillo hit back-to-back singles. An RBI groundout from MJ Melendez scored Díaz to put the Storm Chasers back in front, 4-3.

A 2-run single in the bottom of the 6th gave the Indians a 5-4 lead, then Joey Krehbiel followed Keuchel in the 7th with a scoreless inning.

In the 8th, Castro led off with a single then advanced to second after Castillo walked. MJ Melendez connected on a 2-run, go-ahead double to give Omaha a 6-5 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, Krehbiel worked a 1-2-3 frame, retiring his final 6 hitters over 2.0 scoreless innings.

Jonathan Bowlan relieved Krehbiel in the 9th and the Indians tied the Storm Chasers at 6-6 after an RBI hit-by-pitch to former Storm Chaser infielder Cam Devanney, sending the game to extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Castro started as the placed runner on second base and advanced to third on a Peyton Wilson groundout, going on to score on a wild pitch for a 7-6 Omaha lead.

Brandon Johnson pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th, striking out 2 batters to earn his first save of the season with Omaha and secure the Storm Chasers 7-6 win.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the Indianapolis Indians, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to start.







