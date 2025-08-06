Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month

Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for July in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) outfielder Spencer Jones batted .419/.477/.946 and led the league in average (.419), home runs (11), on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games July 19-20. Jones, 24, was selected by New York (AL) in the first round (25th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Syracuse Mets right-hander Brandon Sproat went 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA in five starts as he allowed two earned runs on 14 hits and eight walks over 27.0 innings. His ERA (0.67) led the league, and he finished second in strikeouts (33), WHIP (0.81), batting average against (.152) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.67). Sproat, 24, was selected by New York (NL) in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) first baseman Tyler Locklear batted .422/.490/.807 and led the league in average (.422), hits (35), home runs (nine), RBI (34), slugging percentage (.807) and OPS (1.297). He was second in runs (26), total bases (67) and on-base percentage (.490). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including three four-hit games. Over two games (July 22-23 against Round Rock), he went 8-for-8 with two walks, a double, three homers and eight RBI. On July 31, he was traded to Arizona for third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Locklear, 24, was originally selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Salt Lake Bees (Angels) left-hander Sammy Peralta was 2-2 with a 2.11 ERA in six appearances (two starts) as he allowed five earned runs on 14 hits and three walks over 21.1 innings. He led the league in ERA (2.11), hits allowed per nine innings (5.91) and WHIP (0.80) and finished second in batting average against (.192) and strikeout to walk ratio (7.0). Peralta, 27, was originally selected by Chicago (AL) in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Tampa.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) outfielder Carson Benge batted .397/.482/.726 and led the league in average (.397), runs (22), hits (29), total bases (53), on-base percentage (.482), slugging percentage (.726) and OPS (1.208). He finished second in home runs (seven) and RBI (17) and walked as many times as he struck out (11). He recorded nine multi-hit games. He recorded his first two-homer game July 27 at Reading in a game where he also tied a career-high with four hits. Benge, 22, was selected by New York (NL) in the first round (19th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

Somerset Patriots (Yankees) right-hander Carlos Lagrange went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in four appearances (three starts) as he allowed three earned runs on seven hits and 11 walks while striking out 31 in 21.1 innings. He led the league in batting average against (.101) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.08) and was second in ERA (1.27) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.68). Lagrange, 22, was signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of Bayaguana, Dominican Republic, on February 3, 2022.

Southern League (Double-A)

Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) shortstop/third baseman Denzer Guzman batted .333/.440/.580 and led the league in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.580) and OPS (1.020). He was second in average (.333), doubles (nine) and on-base percentage (.440), was third in RBI (18) and fifth in hits (27). He recorded six multi-hit games, including a career-high five-hit game on July 13 at Chattanooga. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 2. Guzman, 21, was signed by Los Angeles (AL) as an international free agent out of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021.

Birmingham Barons (White Sox) left-hander Shane Murphy went 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four starts as he scattered 15 hits and four walks over 25.0 innings. He led the league in WHIP (0.76) and was second in batting average against (.176) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.4). Murphy, 24, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona.

Texas League (Double-A)

Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) first baseman/outfielder Abimelec Ortiz batted .341/.400/.682 and led the league in runs (18), doubles (eight), home runs (seven), RBI (17), slugging percentage (.682) and OPS (1.082). He was third in average (.341) and hits (29). He recorded eight multi-hit games and saw his season average go from .218 to .250 in July. Ortiz, 23, was signed by Texas as a free agent out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College in Fort Myers, Florida, on July 29, 2021.

Springfield Cardinals left-hander Brycen Mautz went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts as he allowed four earned runs on 16 hits and five walks over 23.0 innings. He led the league in WHIP (0.91) and was second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.96). He did not allow more than one run in any of his five starts. Mautz, 24, was selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego.

Midwest League (High-A)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) first baseman Andrew Jenkins batted .299/.372/.636 and led the league in home runs (six), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.008) and was second in RBI (23) and third in total bases (49). He tied his career-high with four hits on July 11 against Lake County and ended the month with a 10-game hitting streak from July 19-31. Jenkins, 24, was selected by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) right-hander Miguel Mendez went 3-1 without allowing an earned run in four starts as he scattered 10 hits and six walks over 24.0 innings while striking out 28. He led the league in ERA (0.00), wins (three), hits allowed per nine innings (3.75), and WHIP (0.67) and was second in batting average against (.132), strikeout to walk ratio (4.67) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.50). He finished third in strikeouts (28). He was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on August 1. Mendez, 23, was signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic, on February 5, 2021.

Northwest League (High-A)

Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) infielder Cutter Coffey batted .299/.373/.495 and led the league in doubles (10) and was second in hits (29), RBI (18) and total bases (48). He finished fourth in average (.299) and was fifth in runs (15), on-base percentage (.375), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.868). He recorded eight multi-hit games and had a nine-game hitting streak from July 13-25. Coffey, 21, was originally selected by Boston in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California. He was traded to Toronto in exchange for catcher Danny Jansen on July 27, 2024.

Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) right-hander Daniel Eagen went 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four starts as he allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and 10 walks over 23.0 innings. He led the league in batting average against (.132), hits allowed per nine innings (3.91) and his 10 hits allowed were tied with Fort Wayne's Miguel Mendez for the fewest in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with 23.0 or more innings pitched. On July 10, he threw six innings of hitless ball against Vancouver. Eagen, 22, was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox) outfielder Yophery Rodriguez batted .342/.375/.539 and led the league in average (.342), hits (26), doubles (seven) and total bases (41). He finished third in slugging percentage (.539) and OPS (.914) and was fifth in RBI (15). He recorded nine multi-hit games and began the month with a 12-game hitting streak (July 2-20) as he hit safely in 17 of 19 games in July. Rodriguez, 19, was originally signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023. He was traded to Boston on April 7, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Quinn Priester.

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) left-hander Kyle Carr went 2-0 with a 0.37 ERA in four starts as he allowed one earned run on 15 hits and six walks over 24.1 innings. He struck out 26 and led the league in ERA (0.37), was third in batting average against (.176) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.55) and fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (9.62). The only earned run he allowed in July scored on his only wild pitch of the month in his final start. Carr, 23, was selected by New York (AL) in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Palomar College in San Marcos, California.

California League (Single-A)

Stockton Ports (Athletics) outfielder Cameron Leary batted .392/.500/.557 and led the league in average (.392), on-base percentage (.500) and OPS (1.057). He finished second in slugging percentage (.557), was third in doubles (eight), total bases (44) and stolen bases (nine) and was fourth in hits (31) and fifth in runs (19). He recorded nine multi-hit games and hit safely in 12 straight games from July 12-29 before a July 29 promotion to High-A Lansing. Leary, 23, was selected by the Athletics in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Boston College.

Stockton left-hander Ryan Magdic went 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts as he allowed four earned runs on 14 hits and two walks over 20.0 innings. He held opponents to a .192 average and struck out 23 batters before a July 29 promotion to High-A Lansing. He led the league in ERA (1.80) and WHIP (0.80) and was second in the league in batting average against (.192), hits allowed per nine innings (6.3) and strikeout to walk ratio (11.5). Magdic, 25, was selected by the Athletics in the 14th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) outfielder Alexey Lumpuy batted .314/.377/.600 and led the league in OPS (.977) and was second in total bases (42), triples (three) and slugging percentage (.600). He was third in runs (16), RBI (14) and slugging percentage (.600), was fourth in home runs (three) and fifth in average (.314) and stolen bases (12). He hit safely in 14 of 17 games, including nine straight games from July 9-23. He posted a career-high four hits July 10 at Kannapolis. Lumpuy, 21, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Camaguey, Cuba, on June 12, 2023.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Jostin Florentino went 1-0 with a 0.43 ERA in four appearances (three starts) as he allowed one earned run on 12 hits and six walks over 21.0 innings. He allowed one earned run in his last 17.0 innings of July and led the league in ERA (0.43) and batting average against (.156). He finished second in WHIP (0.86), hits allowed per nine innings (5.14) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.14). Florentino, 20, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Azua, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Bradenton Marauders (Pirates) centerfielder Edward Florentino batted .301/.433/.663 and led the league in runs (20), home runs (eight), RBI (23), total bases (55), stolen bases (16), slugging percentage (.663) and OPS (1.096). He was second in hits (25), was third in walks (17), was fourth in doubles (six) and fifth in on-base percentage (.433). Florentino, 18, was signed by Pittsburgh as an international free agent out of Los Alcarrizos, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2024.

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins) right-hander Adrian Bohorquez went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in five outings (three starts) as he allowed two earned runs on eight hits and five walks over 20.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (0.90), and was second in WHIP (0.65), batting average against (.118), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9), strikeout to walk ratio (4.0) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.00). He did not allow a hit in his first 8.0 innings pitched in July and was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids on August 4. Bohorquez, 20, was signed by Minnesota as an international free agent out of La Victoria, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

ACL Rangers outfielder Deward Tovar batted .333/.450/.652 and led the league in total bases (43), slugging percentage (.652) and OPS (1.102) and was second in hits (22) and home runs (four). He finished fourth in doubles (five), triples (two) and walks (13). He recorded six multi-hit games, including his first career two-homer game on July 7. He hit safely in eight straight games from July 10-17. Tovar, 19, was signed by Texas as an international free agent out of San Felipe, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

ACL Giants right-hander Keyner Martinez went 1-0 with a 0.61 ERA in three starts as he allowed one earned run on 10 hits and two walks over 14.2 innings. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in five innings on July 17 against the ACL Padres. Among ACL pitchers with 12.0 or more innings, he led the league in ERA (0.61), strikeouts per nine innings (14.79) and strikeout to walk ratio (12.0). He was promoted to Single-A San Jose on July 31. Martinez, 20, was signed by San Francisco as an international free agent out of Maracay, Venezuela, on July 3, 2023.

Dominican Summer League (Rookie)

DSL Brewers Gold infielder Juan Martinez batted .426/.541/.721 and led the league in average (.426), total bases (49), doubles (nine) and OPS (1.262) and was second in hits (29), triples (four) and slugging percentage (.721). He finished third in on-base percentage (.541). He recorded nine multi-hit games and raised his season average from .194 to .311 in July. Martinez, 18, was signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of Cumana, Venezuela, on January 15, 2024.

DSL Rockies right-hander Roberto Salas went 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four starts as he held opponents scoreless on eight hits over 22.0 innings without issuing a walk. He began the month with a 9.1 inning hitless streak and led the league in ERA (0.00), WHIP (0.36), batting average against (.113), hits allowed per nine innings (3.27) and strikeout to walk ratio (22.0). Salas, 17, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on January 17, 2025.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

FCL Blue Jays first baseman/outfielder David Beckles batted .359/.414/.609 and led the league in average (.359), hits (23), total bases (39) and slugging percentage (.609). He was second in RBI (14) and OPS (1.023) and third in home runs (four). He recorded eight multi-hit games and ended the season on an eight-game hitting streak that raised his average from .274 to .304. Beckles, 21, was originally signed as an international free agent by New York (AL) out of LaRomana, Dominican Republic, on November 5, 2021. He was signed as a free agent by Toronto on June 26, 2024.

FCL Astros right-hander Jose Varela went 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA in four games (two starts) as he held opponents to one earned run on three hits and six walks over 16.1 innings. He led the league in hits allowed per nine innings (1.65), strikeouts per nine innings (12.67), WHIP (0.55) and average against (.058) and was second in strikeouts (23). He did not allow a hit in two of his outings (8.0 total innings) and did not allow a hit over his last 6.2 innings of the month. Varela, 20, was born in Wichita, Texas and was signed by Houston as a free agent on July 11, 2022.







