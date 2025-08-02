SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 2, 2025

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds (16-15, 60-44) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-6, 62-40)

August 2, 2025 | Game 103 | Home Game 54 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Logan Henderson (10-4, 3.59) vs. RH Sean Boyle (7-7, 4.58)

Henderson: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 5.1 IP in 7/26 Win vs. CLT with 5 K & 0 BB (5-4 Sounds)

Boyle: Allowed 1 R on 4 H over 4.0 IP in 7/27 ND @ ROC with 5 K & 1 BB (8-7 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 1, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds Friday night at PNC Field, shutting out Nashville in game one 2-0 and completing the sweep with an 8-3 victory in game two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring of game one in the bottom of the second off Nashville starter Chad Patrick. After loading the bases with three consecutive singles on three straight pitches, Braden Shewmake scored on a passed ball, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Duke Ellis singled to lead off the inning, and Omar Martínez reached on a base hit in his Triple-A debut. With one out and runners on the corners after a Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly, Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones plated Ellis with a single to left for a 2-0 lead. RailRiders starter Erick Leal (7-7) pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out a career best ten batters in the complete game shutout.

In game two, the Sounds opened the offense in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Allan Winans, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with four runs in the home half of the frame off Nashville starter Tobias Myers, keyed by a Jake Gatewood home run to conclude a 12-pitch at-bat. won a 12-pitch at bat against Myers by lifting a slider 353 feet over the left field wall, clearing the bases and giving the RailRiders a 4-1 cushion.

A three-run second inning extended the RailRiders' advantage, thank in part to T.J. Rumfield's 12th home run of the year. Nashville countered with two runs, but the RailRiders added an RBI knock from Ellis to close the scoring. Harrison Cohen (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing no hits and no walks in the victory. Myers (2-5) surrendered six runs on five hits through 1.1 frames.

CLEANING UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played any twinbills since May 21 in Nashville when the Sounds swept a doubleheader. The RailRiders returned the favor by taking both games on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now played seven twinbills this season, sweeping three and splitting three in addition to the May action in Nashville.

RE-RANKING THE RANKINGS- After all the movement on Thursday, two RailRiders have entered MLB Pipeline's top 30 prospect list for the Yankees. First baseman T.J. Rumfield slots in at #27 while reliever Harrison Cohen is right behind at #28, joining outfielder Spencer Jones (#4), reliever Eric Reyzelman (#15) and starter Brendan Beck (#22).

NEAR THE TOP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now a half game behind Jacksonville for the best overall record in the International League this season.

DEADLINE DAY- Three RailRiders were traded Thursday, while two more are off the roster as play commences today. On Thursday, the Yankees traded catcher Rafael Flores to the Pirates in the David Bednar deal, outfielder Everson Pereira to Tampa Bay in the Jose Caballero acquisition and catcher Jesús Rodríguez to San Francisco in the Camilo Doval swap. Additionally, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was Designated for Assignment to create a 40-man roster spot for Jake Bird, who was acquired from the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees also released infielder Nicky Lopez from his Minor League contract.

LONG TIME NO SEE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Nashville this week; the first series between the clubs in NEPA since 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7 entering 2025.

SECOND SEASON ACE- Erick Leal set a new career-high with his ten strikeout game on Friday. The right-hander is now 6-0 in the second half with a 2.20 ERA over 41 innings of work in seven starts with 40 strikeouts and 11 walks. Leal's complete game shutout was the first by any RailRiders pitcher since Sean Boyle's August 19, 2021, game two doubleheader no-hitter at Worcester.

PERFECTION EXEMPLIFIED- Despite not factoring in the decision, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre remained perfect with Allan Winans on the mound. The RailRiders are 14-0 in games that Winans has appeared in this year.

ESCARRA OPTIONED- J.C. Escarra was optioned to the RailRiders prior to the Yankees game on Wednesday when the recently acquired Austin Slater was added to the big league roster. Escarra hit .205 over 39 games for New York this season. The catcher was named as James P. Dawson award-winner as the best rookie in Yankees Spring Training and made his first MLB Opening Day roster.

NEW FACE- Omar Martínez was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The catcher has appeared in 81 games this season between time with Hudson Valley and the Patriots. Martinez has a combined average of .226 between the two levels with 11 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and resigned with New York this past off-season.

BACK END BACKUP- The Yankees optioned both Ian Hamilton and Yerry De Los Santos to the RailRiders on Thursday. Hamilton is 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA this season over 36 games for New York. De Los Santos carried a 1.78 ERA without a decision over 17 games for the Yankees in 2025.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 13-12 at Miami on Friday night. Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe all homered, but the Yankees' new look bullpen could not hold two leads late... Somerset dropped both halves of a doubleheader to Richmond, falling 1-0 and 8-6... Hudson Valley split its twinbill at Wilmington, falling 1-0 and taking the nightcap 2-0... Tampa lost 6-4 to Lakeland on a walk-off grand slam.







