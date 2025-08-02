Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 9-8 extra-inning loss on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Memphis jumped out to an early lead thank to a first baseman Luken Baker two-run double. The Redbirds eventually led by as many as 4-1 until Norfolk rallied to take the lead in the sixth. A Memphis run in the eighth ultimately pushed the game to extra innings. The Redbirds scored two runs in the top of the 10th, including a shortstop Cesar Prieto home run. The Tides rallied for three in the bottom half of the frame to win the game.

Prieto finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a walk. Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked three hits as well, including an RBI double. Six Memphis hitters tallied a multi-hit game. Third baseman Blaze Jordan made his Memphis Redbirds debut. The right-handed hitter tallied an RBI and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed three runs on three hits, walked seven and struck out none in 3.2 innings pitched. Skylar Hales made his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on one hits and walked two in an inning of work.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







