Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk
August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 9-8 extra-inning loss on Saturday night at Harbor Park.
Memphis jumped out to an early lead thank to a first baseman Luken Baker two-run double. The Redbirds eventually led by as many as 4-1 until Norfolk rallied to take the lead in the sixth. A Memphis run in the eighth ultimately pushed the game to extra innings. The Redbirds scored two runs in the top of the 10th, including a shortstop Cesar Prieto home run. The Tides rallied for three in the bottom half of the frame to win the game.
Prieto finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a walk. Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked three hits as well, including an RBI double. Six Memphis hitters tallied a multi-hit game. Third baseman Blaze Jordan made his Memphis Redbirds debut. The right-handed hitter tallied an RBI and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed three runs on three hits, walked seven and struck out none in 3.2 innings pitched. Skylar Hales made his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on one hits and walked two in an inning of work.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 2, 2025
- Chasers Shut out in 9-0 Loss to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Barrero Walks Off For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Solak Shot Lifts Indians over I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls to Indy with 5-2 Score - Iowa Cubs
- Charlotte Drops a Tough One, 9-8 to Rochester - Charlotte Knights
- Sabato Two Homers, Baker Four Hitless, Saints Go Bananas in 10-4 Win over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Seven Run Ninth Propels Sounds to Saturday Night Win over RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Outlast Knights in Saturday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville's Winning Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Late Rally Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Seven-Run Fourth Propels Bats to 9-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- Nashville Explodes past RailRiders in Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Spoils Career Night for Fuentes as Stripers Lose 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Workman Dazzles as Bulls Top Stripers 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Manager Anthony Contreras Ties Franchise Mark for Career Wins as 'Pigs Slip by WooSox in Extra Innings for the Second Time this Week - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Rename Home Broadcast Booth at Sahlen Field the 'Duke McGuire Home Broadcast Booth' - Buffalo Bisons
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Marsee Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Sunday vs. Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides
- St. Louis Assigns DeSoto Central Star Acquired in Deadline Trade to Memphis
- Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides