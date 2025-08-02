Durham Spoils Career Night for Fuentes as Stripers Lose 2-1

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Despite a brilliant outing from Didier Fuentes, the Gwinnett Stripers (15-17) fell 2-1 to the Durham Bulls (18-12) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett still holds a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

Decisive Plays: Both Fuentes and Durham starter Logan Workman got into an early rhythm but after a leadoff automatic double from Luke Waddell to start the fourth inning, he was driven in on a Carlos Rodriguez sacrifice fly to put Gwinnett ahead 1-0. Fuentes held the Bulls off the scoreboard through the first six innings on the way to his first quality start in a Stripers uniform. Durham took advantage of his exit and a two-out fielding error from Waddell in the seventh, taking the lead on a two-run single from Jamie Westbrook. Both runs would go as unearned against reliever John Brebbia (L, 1-1). The Stripers put the first two runners on in the eighth and ninth but couldn't come up with the big hit as the game ended 2-1.

Key Contributors: Fuentes struck out seven batters while allowing just four hits over 6.0 innings in a no-decision. Waddell (2-for-4, double) provided two of the Stripers' three hits. Workman (W, 7-3) allowed just one earned run in 7.0 innings which matched his season high. Eric Orze (S, 2) stranded the tying run on third in the ninth.

Noteworthy: Fuentes matched his career high of 6.0 innings pitched, a total he's now reached four times as a professional, last hitting the mark on April 12 with High-A Rome. Across his last two starts, Fuentes has allowed just one earned run across 11.0 innings.

Next Game (Sunday, August 3): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (7-8, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against RHP Connor Seabold (3-4, 6.56 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.