Bisons Rename Home Broadcast Booth at Sahlen Field the 'Duke McGuire Home Broadcast Booth'

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons today honored Duke McGuire's more than 50 years of dedication to the Bisons organization, as well as the Western New York baseball community, by dedicating the home broadcast booth at Sahlen Field in his honor. The radio/television calls of Buffalo Bisons Baseball at Sahlen Field will now forever come from the Duke McGuire Home Broadcast Booth.

To formally make the announcement, the Bisons held a surprise ceremony prior to their game Saturday against the Syracuse Mets, coinciding with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer's 73 rd birthday. The team unveiled a plaque next to the new Duke McGuire Home Broadcast Booth.

"The Bisons organization is forever grateful that Duke has shared his passion for the great game of baseball as a member of our team for over five decades. From his time working with kids during Bisons youth clinics to connecting fans with Bisons baseball at the ballpark and over the airwaves, Duke has been a tremendous ambassador of the game we all love and is well deserving of this great honor," said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations.

An Amherst-native and former first round pick of the Detroit Tigers (1972), McGuire currently serves as the lead color commentator for Bisons' home broadcasts, a position he has held for several decades. He started as a team broadcaster for International Cable during the 1980 season as well as working alongside fellow Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Pete Weber for Cable Sports Network during the 1983 and 1984 seasons.

McGuire has also served in various other roles within the organization, including the Director of Public Relations and Marketing and as public address announcer, both at The Rockpile from 1981 through the 1987 season, and at then-Pilot Field from 1988 to 1995. McGuire played an integral role in cultivating baseball in Western New York by serving as the team's Youth Baseball Coordinator over parts of three decades, which included visiting area parks and recreational leagues to help teach baseball to youths throughout the area.

McGuire returned to the broadcast booth to work with Weber, and subsequently Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Jim Rosenhaus for radio and television broadcasts on Empire Sports Network, as well as WGR550 and WWKB 1520 AM, among other stations. He most recently worked with Ben Wagner and continues to serve as lead color commentator with Pat Malacaro for home broadcasts on The Bet 1520 AM and Bisons.com.

McGuire was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 and is a member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame selection committee. He was also an integral part of helping bring filming of the motion picture The Natural to War Memorial Stadium in 1983, for its theatrical release one year later.







