Tolentino Homers Twice in 8-0 Clippers Win

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Clippers won their first game of the current road trip to Florida, shutting out the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 8-0 on Saturday night.

Starter Parker Messick (5-4) set the tone for the Clippers pitching staff, as he allowed just one hit with six strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings. Four relievers - Will Dion, Trevor Stephan, Luis Frías, and Zak Kent - combined to complete the shutout effort.

All nine Clippers position players hit safely. Jhonkensy Noel had two hits with a RBI. Dayan Frias also chipped in two hits with a double and two runs scored.

The offensive star was unquestionably Milan Tolentino who hit his 17th home run of the season in the 3rd inning, and then his 18th in the 4th.

The Clippers improve to 12-18 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 46-56 overall this season.

The series against Jacksonville concludes on Sunday. The Clippers return home next week for a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers, beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







