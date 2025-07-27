So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 5-10

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers face the Gwinnett Stripers in a six-day homestand beginning Tuesday, August 5. There's always something special happening at Huntington Park, and this week is no exception. It's a week full of amazing offers, giveaways and appearances.

TUESDAY - August 5 at 7:05pm

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota

WEDNESDAY - August 6 at 7:05pm

Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Military & First Responder Appreciation! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders to all Wednesday home games.

THURSDAY - August 7 at 7:05pm

Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up! Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

Los Veleros! As part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión program, the Clippers will turn into Los Veleros featuring on-field jerseys and special programming.

FRIDAY - August 8 at 7:05pm

Margaritaville Night & FIREWORKS! Come searching for that lost shaker of salt with Margaritaville Night at Huntington Park and Margaritaville themed promos and music throughout the game as well as specials on your favorite beverages and a post-game Margaritaville themed fireworks show!

$5 Friday! Start your weekend off at the ballpark with $5 Friday! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!

SATURDAY - August 9 at 7:05pm

Clippers Relica Jersey Giveaway! The first 1,000 fans through the Huntington Park Gates receive an on-field replica Clippers jersey thanks to DorMar!

Party at the Park! Enjoy live music pre-game at the stage on the Right Field Concourse with Joey & Jessica.

SUNDAY - August 10 at 1:05pm

Nature Cat! Stop by the WOSU table in center field throughout the game to meet PBS Kids Character Nature Cat!

Ring Your Bell Sunday! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!

Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.

Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.

Fun Run! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.







International League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.