Left for Dead, Saints Come from Seven Down in Seventh for 10-9 Walk-Off Victory

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The pitchers threw nearly 100 pitches in the first three innings. The offense managed just two runs through six innings despite 11 baserunners. The gave up five runs in the first six innings. It all spelled doom for the St. Paul Saints until they got up off the mat with a six-run seventh that set up a walk-off hit by Major League rehabber Luke Keaschall in the bottom of the ninth, coming back from seven down for a 10-9 victory over the Worcester Red Sox at CHS Field on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,120.

With the Saints trailing 9-2 going into the seventh and the offense not doing anything since the second, the bats finally came alive sending 10 men to the plate and scoring six runs. Payton Eeles led off with a single to right-center. With one out Jonah Bride walked. An RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald to right scored Eeles cutting the deficit to 9-3. Jose Miranda's infield single to third plated Bride getting the Saints to within 9-4. Jhonny Pereda then walked and Will Holland made it 9-5 with a single to left. Austin Martin's bases clearing double down the third base line made it a one run game at 9-8. Martin finished the day 1-4 with a double and a career-tying high four RBI.

In the bottom of the ninth Miranda led off with a seeing eye single into left-center. Anthony Prato pinch ran for him and with one out pinch hitter Edouard Julien reached out and poked a single into left-center sending Prato to third. With the infield in, Martin his a ground ball to second, but Vaughn Grissom had trouble getting the ball out of his glove and his throw home was late and then skipped by the catcher Seby Zavala as the tying run scored and Julien went to third as Martin took second. That brought up Keaschall who lined a walk-off single into left-center giving the Saints their largest comeback victory when trailing entering the seventh in franchise history. Their largest comeback victory was an eight run deficit on April 22, 2022 vs. Indianapolis, a game which they trailed 8-0 after an inning and a half and tied at eight after three. They won that game 16-13.

A pair of two-run homers put the Saints behind in the first. With one on and one out Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, giving the WooSox a 2-0 lead. Vaughn Grissom followed with a single and with two outs Blaze Jordan hit a two-run homer to left, his sixth of the season, making it 4-0.

The WooSox hit their third home run of the game in the second when Zavala hit a solo homer to left, his sixth of the season, increasing the lead to 5-0. Nick Sogard then walked, stole second, and with two outs scored on a single to center by Campbell giving the WooSox a 6-0 lead.

Three straight walks with one out in the bottom of the inning helped the Saints scored a run as Payton Eeles singled up the middle with the bases loaded to get the Saints on the board and make it 6-2. Eeles finished the day 4-5 with two RBI and a run scored. It was his second four-hit game in three weeks and third of his career.

Nate Eaton led off the third for the WooSox with a walk, went to third on single by Jordan, and scored on a two out single to left by Tyler McDonough making it 7-2.

For the fourth straight inning the WooSox scored a run. Garcia led off with a double to left, took third on a Campbell single to left-center, and scored on a Grissom groundout increasing the lead to 8-2.

The WooSox got their fourth home run of the afternoon as Grissom led off the sixth with a long ball to right, his third straight game with a homer and 12th of the season, making it 9-2. It would be the last time the WooSox would score as Erasmo Ramirez pitched 2.0 hitless, shutout innings of relief while fanning four to allow the Saints to comeback for the incredible victory.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday to take on the Toledo Mud Hens in game one of a six-game series at 6:05 p.m. (CT) and Fifth Third Field. The Saints send RHP Pierson Ohl (0-1, 2.82) to the mound and the Mud Hens are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







