Fifteen Hits Help Tides Avoid Sweep

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Norfolk Tides (9-16 | 39-59) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-12 | 60-40) 10-4 Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. All nine Tides starters recorded at least one hit as Norfolk avoids being swept thanks to an offensive onslaught.

Emmanuel Rivera went 3-for-5 with a homer, 3 RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple on Friday night, 4-for-4 on Saturday night, and prior to his strikeout in the eighth, was 3-for-3 and had recorded a base knock in ten consecutive at-bats. His home run this afternoon was his first of the season, and his first as a Tide.

Norfolk scored three in the top of the first after a Vimael Machín (2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) RBI double, Rivera single, and a fielding error by Lehigh Valley. Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his third rehab game with Norfolk. Rivera delivered a two-run homer in the top of the second which just carried over the left field wall to make it 6-0. Luis Vázquez recorded a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the fourth for Norfolk's seventh and eighth runs. Machín would come through again in the ninth with a two-run double to make it 10-3.

Thaddeus Ward (7-6, 5.90) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. He made a web gem play in the bottom of the fifth where he snagged a comebacker behind his back to start off a one-to-four-to-three double play.

The Tides will travel back to Norfolk tomorrow as they prepare for a two-week homestand against the Memphis Redbirds and Rochester Red Wings. Norfolk will open the series against Memphis on Tuesday, July 29, with first pitch coming at 6:35 at Harbor Park.







International League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.