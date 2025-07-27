Jensen Homers in 6-3 Loss to Mets
July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 6-3 on Saturday night, dropping their 5th straight game to the Syracuse Mets.
Right-hander Thomas Hatch started Saturday night's game for Omaha and the Mets jumped out in front early, with a 2-run double giving Syacuse a 2-0 advantage
Omaha tied Syracuse at 2-2 in the top of the 3rd after Nick Pratto and Diego Castillo hit back-to-back singles before scoring on a 2-run double from Jordan Groshans.
While Hatch worked a scoreless 2nd with a pair of strikeouts, he was replaced by Ben Sears in the 3rd, who inherited a runner on third. The Mets regained their lead with a 2-run home run off Sears for a 4-2 score, as Hatch and Sears were charged with a run apiece.
Sears threw a scoreless 4th inning and was relieved by Stephen Nogosek, who threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 5th.
A Mets sacrifice fly in the top of the 6th extended their lead to 5-2 against Nogosek, though Omaha shrunk the deficit to 5-3 in the 7th on a solo home run from Carter Jensen, his 8th home run with Omaha in just his 19th Triple-A game.
With one out in the 7th, Evan Sisk replaced Nogosek, working around a single and striking out a pair for a scoreless inning. Joey Krehbiel followed in the 8th and Syracuse added a run on a solo home run for a 6-3 score further in favor of the Mets, a score that held to be final.
Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.
