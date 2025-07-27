Indians Secure Series Finale over Toledo
July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Alika Williams' RBI double in the seventh inning carried the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Indy won the season series against the Mud Hens, 11-7, capturing 10 of 12 games at the Vic.
Jared Triolo doubled with one out in the seventh frame and Williams brought him home with two down.
The Mud Hens (13-14, 52-50) opened the scoring with a pair of home runs in the first and second innings, respectively. Hao-Yu Lee homered in back-to-back games with a first-inning solo blast and Trei Cruz hit a solo shot of his own in the second frame for a 2-0 advantage.
The Indians (19-8, 61-40) rallied to take the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Matt Fraizer doubled to get the rally started, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Mud Hens starter Wilkel Hernandez and scored on an RBI single by Nick Yorke. Following a walk to Triolo, Brett Sullivan doubled home Yorke to tie the game. Williams then put Indy up, 3-2, with a bloop single to score Triolo.
Toledo put up three runs of their own in the next half-inning, taking a 5-3 lead. Indianapolis battled right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cam Devanney singled, advanced to second base on a Fraizer groundout and scored on Yorke's second run-scoring single of the contest. Yorke was thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a double.
Triolo singled and then Jordan Balazovic relieved Hernandez. Sullivan singled, Alika Williams walked to load the bases and a wild pitch scored Triolo to knot the game, 5-5.
Sean Sullivan (W, 1-2) earned his first Triple-A win with 2.0 scoreless frames in relief. Kyle Nicolas (S, 5) tossed a perfect ninth inning.
Hernandez allowed 10 hits and five runs across 4.2 innings for Toledo. RJ Petit (L, 0-1) allowed the winning run.
The Indians have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game road series against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at 7:38 PM ET. Indy is yet to name a starter and RHP Kenta Maeda (3-4, 6.49) is set to take the mound for the Cubs.
