Chasers Swept by Mets in 2-1 Series Finale Loss

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 2-1 in the series finale against the Syracuse Mets. Sunday afternoon's loss marked third time the Storm Chasers have been swept this season.

Right-hander Chandler Champlain started Sunday afternoon's game and fired 6.0 shutout innings, earning his 1st, quality start of the year, the team's 15th. Champlain faced the minimum in the 3rd inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame in the 4th, striking out

Omaha plated the first run of the game in the 4th inning, as Michael Massey singled and scored on an RBI double from Luca Tresh to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage.

Beck Way and Evan Sisk followed Champlain with back-to-back scoreless innings in the 7th and 8th innings. Sisk returned to game in the 9th, striking out one batter before he was relieved by Michael Fulmer.

While Omaha held a 1-run lead for 5 innings, Fulmer allowed a single to his first batter and surrendered 2-run home run to his next batter in the bottom of the 9th for a walk-off Syracuse win and a final score of 2-1.

After an off-day on Monday, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a 6-game series against the Louisville Bats that begins on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT and right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







