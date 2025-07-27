Memphis Drops Series Finale against Gwinnett, Wins Series 4-2

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 10-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Center fielder Nathan Church smacked his sixth home run at Triple-A this season in the bottom of the first to put Memphis up 1-0. The Redbirds offense did not get a runner to scoring position the rest of the game and tallied just three hits.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed two runs on seven hits, walked none and struck out four over 4.0 innings in his AutoZone Park debut. Memphis starting pitching allowed four earned runs in 32.2 innings pitched in the six-game series against Gwinnett. Reliever Jack Ralston tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one.

The Redbirds won the series 4-2 over the Stripers and have won consecutive series since the All-Star Break.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.