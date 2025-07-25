Omaha Drops Fourth Straight to Syracuse

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 4th straight game to the Syracuse Mets Friday night with an 8-2 loss that secured Syracuse the series victory.

Justin Dunn started Friday night's game for Omaha. While he worked a 1-2-3 1st frame, a pair of Mets 2-run home runs in the 2nd inning gave Syracuse a 4-0 advantage.

Omaha plated its first runs in the 3rd, cutting the Syracuse lead to 4-2. Jordan Groshans led off with a walk, advancing to third on a double from Rudy Martin. The pair scored on a Michael Massey double.

Dunn struck out 3 straight Mets between the 2nd and 3rd innings, though he was replaced by Ethan Bosacker with one out in the 3rd. Bosacker inherited a runner from Dunn, but quickly retired the first two batters he faced to close the frame.

Bosacker worked a scoreless 4th, but the Mets extended their lead to 6-2 on a 2-run single in the 5th. Chazz Martinez followed Bosacker for the 6th and a 2-run home run from Syracuse made the score 8-2, further in favor of the Mets.

After Martinez pitched a 1-2-3 7th inning, Andrew Hoffmann took over in the 8th and faced the minimum, only throwing 6 pitches. However, the Storm Chasers went down in order in the 9th and the 8-2 score in favor of Syracuse held to be final.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.







