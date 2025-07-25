Omaha Drops Fourth Straight to Syracuse
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 4th straight game to the Syracuse Mets Friday night with an 8-2 loss that secured Syracuse the series victory.
Justin Dunn started Friday night's game for Omaha. While he worked a 1-2-3 1st frame, a pair of Mets 2-run home runs in the 2nd inning gave Syracuse a 4-0 advantage.
Omaha plated its first runs in the 3rd, cutting the Syracuse lead to 4-2. Jordan Groshans led off with a walk, advancing to third on a double from Rudy Martin. The pair scored on a Michael Massey double.
Dunn struck out 3 straight Mets between the 2nd and 3rd innings, though he was replaced by Ethan Bosacker with one out in the 3rd. Bosacker inherited a runner from Dunn, but quickly retired the first two batters he faced to close the frame.
Bosacker worked a scoreless 4th, but the Mets extended their lead to 6-2 on a 2-run single in the 5th. Chazz Martinez followed Bosacker for the 6th and a 2-run home run from Syracuse made the score 8-2, further in favor of the Mets.
After Martinez pitched a 1-2-3 7th inning, Andrew Hoffmann took over in the 8th and faced the minimum, only throwing 6 pitches. However, the Storm Chasers went down in order in the 9th and the 8-2 score in favor of Syracuse held to be final.
Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.
International League Stories from July 25, 2025
- RailRiders Top Red Wings, 7-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pitching Leads Knights to Another Win - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Slug Way to 10-3 Victory Over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Homers from Thompson and Grissom Lead WooSox to 4th Straight Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Fall on Christmas in July Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Basallo Dominates, Hits 20th Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Pitching Continues Dominance for Third Straight Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Ober Magnificent Again, Julien Triple Shy of Cycle, But Saints Fall, 5-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Walked-off in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Stumble Against Railriders In Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Blanked for Second Straight Game by Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Keaton Anthony Plays Hero with Go Ahead Two-Run Single as 'Pigs Win Fourth Straight Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Drops Fourth Straight to Syracuse - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp, 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Hens Rally to Defeat Indians, 4-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Bats Mount Three-Run Comeback, Walk-off I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Drew Gilbert Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Omaha, 8-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Offense Remains Dormant in 3-1 Loss to Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Homers Hurt Jumbo Shrimp in 4-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- FestiBull of Lights Coming to Durham Bulls Athletic Park this Holiday Season - Durham Bulls
- RiverBats Night, Bluey Night Highlight Bats Weekend Homestand - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.