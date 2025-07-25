FestiBull of Lights Coming to Durham Bulls Athletic Park this Holiday Season

DURHAM, NC- The Durham Bulls have announced FestiBull of Lights, an immersive holiday light experience which will transform Durham Bulls Athletic Park into a dazzling winter wonderland this holiday season beginning on November 20. Tickets for FestiBull of Lights are now available, and can be purchased.

"We are very excited to be hosting FestiBull of Lights, and creating even more incredible memories at Durham Bulls Athletic Park," said Durham Bulls General Manager Chrystal Rowe. "We look forward to welcoming our amazing fans and other guests from the surrounding area to the DBAP this holiday season."

Guests will be able to stroll through thousands of twinkling lights synchronized to festive music, creating a magical holiday experience for all ages. Meet Santa, hop aboard the NC by Train Holiday Express, create seasonal crafts, roast s'mores, savor festive food and drinks, and enjoy even more holiday fun while being surrounded by a breathtaking display of lights.

In addition, guests may reserve one of our Private Igloos on the field for the entire night, with hot chocolate and dessert platter included. Igloo cost includes admission ticket, and one train ride per person. To learn more about reserving your own Private Igloo, please click here.

FestiBull of Lights will be open from 5:30pm until 9:00pm with Grand Opening Weekend set for November 20-23, and then regular opening November 26 through January 3, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Years Day. Tickets start at just $12 for general admission, with Train Ticket Add-On available for $5 per person. All-Activities Season Passes are also available for $79 per person, featuring unlimited visits, plus a train ride for each night fans attend. Tickets are now available, and can be purchased.

Group tickets are also available for groups of 20 or more guests, featuring exclusive perks including discounted admission, access to the Weldon Mills Luxury Suites, Fullsteam Party Deck, and the premium PNC Triangle Club. To reserve your group experience, please email groups@durhambulls.com, or call 919-687-6500.

FestiBull of Lights is presented by NC By Train and The Forest at Duke, with additional support from Couch Oil Company, Couch and Co Fireplace & Patio, Citrin Cooperman, Stella Artois, Towne Properties, and Fidelity Investments. If your brand would like to be part of this magical holiday experience, please email sponsorship@durhambulls.com to learn more about partnership opportunities.







