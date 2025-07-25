Clippers Fall on Christmas in July Friday
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Clippers fans celebrated Christmas a little early on Friday, but the Clippers lost on Jhonkensy Noel Bobblehead Night, 10-3.
It was a rough evening for Clippers hurlers, beginning with starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy (5-7) who allowed four runs over 2.0 innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Columbus finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 7th when C.J. Kayfus produced a RBI sacrifice fly. Kayfus also had two hits on the evening, one of two Clippers to collect multiple hits along with George Valera and "Big Christmas" himself.
Then an inning later, Milan Tolentino crushed his team-leading 16th home run of the season out of the park to right field, a two-run blast.
Classic pic.twitter.com/Xo4YeYyGzG - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 26, 2025
The Clippers drop to 11-14 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 45-52 overall this season.
The series against Buffalo continues on Saturday with a Party at Huntington Park! Don't miss live music pre-game in the Right Field Party Plaza with Linden & Melvin, plus after the game.... FIREWORKS! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
