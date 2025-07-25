Basallo Dominates, Hits 20th Home Run

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa --- The Norfolk Tides (8-15 | 38-58) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-11 | 59-39), 7-6, on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Lehigh Valley made two comebacks in the game to take this one from the Tides.

The Tides got on the board quickly, with Vimael Machín blasting a three-run homer. The IronPigs scratched across a run in the second inning, but Norfolk responded with a run each in the third and fourth inning. Samuel Basallo ripped an RBI double in the third and Jordyn Adams knocked an RBI single in the fourth.

Lehigh Valley managed to tie the game up by scoring two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. But Basallo came through again, blasting his 20th home run of the season to break the tie. He finished the night 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

The IronPigs would come back yet again in the eighth inning. This time, they took the lead on a two-run hit by Keaton Anthony to go up 7-6. Basallo knocked his career-high fifth hit of the night in the ninth to lead off the inning, but no one could get him to score in the 7-6 loss.







International League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.