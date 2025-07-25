Ober Magnificent Again, Julien Triple Shy of Cycle, But Saints Fall, 5-3

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - There doesn't appear to be much more that Bailey Ober has to prove. In his second Major League rehab appearance he was once again in control all night long. Edouard Julien had his fifth multi-hit game in his last 11, but it wasn't enough as the St. Paul Saints fell for the fourth straight time to the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 7,105.

Ober looked sharp throughout the night. He gave up a leadoff single in the first inning to Nate Eaton before retiring the next three hitters, two on strikeouts.

In the second, Ober retired the first two batters before his lone walk of the night and then got Ronaldo Hernández to fly out to end the inning. The final out of the inning started a string of eight straight retired.

The lone mistake came on a slider to Trayce Thompson with one out in the fifth as he deposited it over the left field wall, his 11th of the season, giving the WooSox a 1-0 lead. Ober went 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six. He threw 65 pitches, 45 for strikes while his fastball averaged 90.5 mph and topped out at 91.6 mph. He got 12 whiffs on 34 swings.

Julien got the run back for the Saints with a leadoff solo homer to right in the sixth, his 10th of the season, tying the game at one. Julien went 3-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with an RBI, and a run scored.

Marco Raya, who took over for Ober and made just the third relief appearance of his career, ran into trouble in the seventh when his control escaped him. He issued a free pass to Blaze Jordan leading off the inning. Nathan Hickey followed with a single to center, putting runners at first and second. Back-to-back walks forced in a run giving the WooSox a 2-1 lead.

The WooSox put the game away in the eighth as Jhostynxon Garcia led off with a single, Kristian Campbell single, and Vaughn Grissom deposited a three-run homer to left-center, his 10th of the season, making it 5-1.

The offense for the Saints came alive in the eighth cutting the deficit to two. Aaron Sabato led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, getting the Saints to 5-2. With one out Payton Eeles singled to right and Patrick Winkel walked. With two outs Austin Martin ripped an RBI double to right-center getting the Saints to within 5-3. With the tying runs in scoring position Mickey Gasper grounded out to end the inning.

The Saints outhit the WooSox 12-8, but were just 1-11 with runners in scoring position.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at CHS Field on Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (2-4, 6.66) to the mound against WooSox RHP Robert Stock (5-4, 3.94). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app.







International League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.