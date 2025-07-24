Ohl Stellar in Start, But Saints Fall Short 5-2 in Game Two of Doubleheader

ST. PAUL, MN - Pierson Ohl did his part as the starting pitcher on Thursday night in game two of the doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox. The offense, however, managed just one hit after the first inning and fell 5-2 at CHS Field in front of 7,809.

After watching the WooSox score in the first inning of the first two games of the series, the Saints repaid the favor in the first inning in the third game of the series. They loaded the bases with the first three hitters as Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch, Luke Keaschall and Edouard Julien followed with back-to-back singles. With one out Jonah Bride's two-run single to left-center gave the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Ohl retired the first six men he faced and the lone run he gave up came in the third as an error proved costly for the Saints. Nathan Hickey led off by reaching on a two base throwing error from the shortstop Eeles. With one out Tyler McDonough ripped an RBI double to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Aside from those two hitters reaching, Ohl retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced going 4.0 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out five and lowering his ERA to 2.82 in his first seven appearances at Triple-A.

The tide turned in a four-run sixth for the WooSox. With one out three straight singles from Jhostynxon Garcia, Kristian Campbell, and Nate Eaton, the latter scoring a run, tied the game at two. With two outs an RBI single to left by Blaze Jordan put the WooSox up 3-2. That was followed by a two-run double to left-center from Hickey increasing the lead to 5-2.

The Saints had a golden opportunity in their last at bat in the seventh. Will Holland and Payton Eeles led off the inning with walks. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, Edouard Julien was hit by a pitch to load the bases. That brought up Carson McCusker. He faced the new pitcher, Jose Adames, and on the very first pitch McCusker grounded into a game ending double play.

